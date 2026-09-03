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Metro 2039: Gameplay trailer reveals release date

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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METRO 2039 will be released on February 4, 2027. 4A Games confirms 4K, 60 FPS and ray tracing for PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X.

Metro 2039 Key Art

4A Games will release "Metro 2039" on February 4, 2027. The gameplay shown during the PlayStation State of Play runs at 60 FPS with ray tracing on the PS5 Pro.

The new gameplay trailer is based directly on the gamescom demo and shows actual gameplay instead of rendered cutscenes. On the PS5 Pro, the title runs in native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with ray tracing enabled. No fake 30 FPS.

The in-house 4A engine has made noticeable progress since "METRO Exodus". Lighting, dynamic battles, and the details of the destroyed environments appear extremely dense. This earned the title the award for best graphics at Gamescom.

Console gamers also don't have to choose between graphics and frame rate when it comes to performance. At launch, the PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X offer an identical performance mode. 4K resolution, 60 FPS, and ray tracing are all supported.

Collector's Edition with Spartan helmet

The title can now be wishlisted on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders will begin later this year.

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Metro 2039 Key Art
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For collectors, the publisher is planning a physical edition with a portable version. Replica of the Spartan helmetFor those who want to prepare for the release: The predecessor METRO Exodus is currently available in the PlayStation Plus game catalog.

The fact that 4A Games is delivering full 4K at 60 FPS including ray tracing on all three target consoles at launch makes a clear statement against the competitors' sloppy performance modes. If the wearable Spartan helmet in the Collector's Edition matches this technical bullseye in quality, it will be a must-buy for series fans.

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