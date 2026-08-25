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Metro 2039: Gameplay trailer shows Hunter's dark Novoreich

Patrick Avatar 2026
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Patrick Held
Patrick Avatar 2026
ByPatrick Held
He's been part of the PlayStation world since day one. As a tech enthusiast and skeptic, Patrick delivers in-depth analyses and uncomfortable truths about hardware and software. His focus: meticulous detail rather than...
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Metro 2039 sends us into battle as a rogue against Hunter's Novoreich. All the info on the new 'Rogue' gameplay trailer straight from Gamescom.

Metro 2039 Key Art

Metro 2039 turns the series on its head: Hunter becomes the dictator, and we become the hunted. The new gameplay trailer "Renegade" from Gamescom shows a dark Moscow under the yoke of a fanatical Spartan regime.

We no longer slip into the role of a loyal protector, but fight our way through a broken world as a nameless stranger.

Hunters Novoreich and a broken hero

The familiar Metro dynamic is history. Hunter, once the Metro's iron hope, rules the so-called Novo Empire with an iron fist in 2039. His voice booms through the stations in the trailer: propaganda, fear, and the relentless campaign against an invisible enemy on the surface. The Spartans are no longer heroes. They are oppressors.

We play as "The Stranger," a man driven from his exile with a very personal goal: finding a wife. 4A Games hasn't revealed much more yet, but the gameplay footage shown immediately makes it clear what the game is about. The tone is noticeably harsher, the atmosphere more oppressive.

This time, the fight for survival takes place on two fronts. Below, the soldiers of the Novo Empire and the mutated scum creatures. Above, the deadly radiation and the debris of the Old World. Swift knife kills from ambush, improvised firearms, and the constant fine-tuning of the gas mask remain central. But the setting feels more dangerous.

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Metro 2039 Collector's Edition
Metro 2039: Collector's Edition includes a wearable Spartan helmet
Metro 2039 Key Art
Metro 2039 is turning up the heat at Gamescom: All the reveals at a glance
Metro 2039 Key Art
Metro 2039 Gameplay Reveal Reveals Release Date

Back to the roots with a new spin

4A Games delivers exactly what fans needed after Exodus' foray into the open air: the claustrophobia of the tunnels, seasoned with a fresh, original narrative perspective. The reversal of the familiar Spartan faction from savior to enemy adds just the right amount of spice to the story. On the

Gamescom offers the chance to play the first demo in Hall 9.1 – the first impression is certainly positive.

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