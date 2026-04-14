Metro 2039 Story Leak: The Spartan Rangers as new tyrants?

A massive story leak via IGDB reveals the scenario of "Metro 2039," which will be officially unveiled on Thursday. We return as an exile to a Moscow under the fanatical rule of the Spartan Rangers and their leader, Hunter.

The leak describes a dark turnaround for the series: The former bastion of hope, the Spartans, have transformed under Hunter into a totalitarian regime, the "Novo Empire".

A return to the origins – with a twist

The leak confirms what the title already suggested: The journey takes us away from the freedom of Exodus and back into the "dark heart" of the Moscow Metro. But the starting point has radically changed.

From hero to despot: Hunter, the mentor from the first game, seems to have united the Metro with "propaganda and fear." The goal: a new war against the surface and a mysterious "dark enemy."

Hunter, the mentor from the first game, seems to have united the Metro with "propaganda and fear." The goal: a new war against the surface and a mysterious "dark enemy." A new (old) protagonist? The story describes a "reclusive stranger" plagued by nightmares in exile. His being forced to enter the ruins of Moscow suggests that we are not necessarily playing as Artyom – or at least not as an Artyom who has broken with his past.

After “Metro Exodus” broadened the scope of the series, it seems that “Metro 2039“to tighten the screws again. The description of “exploration, survival and stealth” in a “deadly world” suggests the return of the claustrophobic horror elements that fans loved about 2033.”

According to the leak, the conflict is a "battle for the soul of the Metro." This implies that we're not just dealing with mutants, but with a profound political and moral decay within the human factions. 4A Games seems to be placing significantly more emphasis on the social commentary found in Dmitry Glukhovsky's novels.

A risky but necessary maneuver

The fact that the Spartan Rangers – previously the "good guys" – are now portrayed as fanatical oppressors is a brilliant narrative move. It removes the predictability from the series and massively increases the survival pressure. If the gameplay captures this oppressive story atmosphere, it could be a real game-changer. 2039 It will be the most intensive metro service to date.

Hunter as the fanatical leader of the "Novo Empire" – does this radical break with the Spartans go too far for you, or is this exactly the dark, explosive material that the series needs after the rather optimistic ending of "Metro Exodus"?