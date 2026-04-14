Metro 2039 will be "darker than anything before" – author Glukhovsky warns Metro fans

Dmitry Glukhovsky, creator of the Metro universe, promises unprecedented emotional intensity for "Metro 2039." The game's development is inextricably linked to the real-world wartime experiences of studio 4A Games.

Shortly before the big trailer showcase on Thursday, the signs are mounting that “Metro 2039“It won’t be a classic survival shooter, but rather a painful confrontation with totalitarianism and war. Author Dmitry Glukhovsky elaborated on social media, emphasizing that the upcoming chapter will be “darker than anything you’ve seen before.”

When reality dictates game design

This somber tone isn't just marketing hype. 4A Games openly communicated months ago that the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine had radically altered the game's vision. The team is processing personal trauma and the loss of colleagues during development.

Political dynamite: Glukhovsky himself is politically persecuted in Russia for criticizing the regime. The fact that the story now revolves around a fanatical "Novo-Empire" in the metro seems like a direct reflection of current political abysses.

Glukhovsky himself is politically persecuted in Russia for criticizing the regime. The fact that the story now revolves around a fanatical "Novo-Empire" in the metro seems like a direct reflection of current political abysses. Borderline experiences: The series is known for scenes of genocide and torture. When Glukhovsky claims they're taking it a step further, it suggests a narrative intensity that could push some players to their limits.

The “hauntingly beautiful but deadly world” from the Story leak It will likely shine less through mutant action than through moral turmoil. The focus seems to shift from pure survival against nature to survival against an unleashed, fascist society. The "stalker feeling" here becomes a bitter necessity for survival in a dystopian police state.

This Metro game will be darker than anything you've seen before — Дмитрий Глуховский (@glukhovsky) April 14, 2026

A bold move or too much reality?

4A Games is taking a big risk. A game that so explicitly addresses pain and political abysses could divide the community. But it's precisely this uncompromising approach that has always distinguished Metro. If they manage to infuse the real anger and grief into the atmosphere, we can expect a masterpiece of immersion.

Glukhovsky and 4A Games are taking an extremely political and dark approach. Do you welcome this uncompromising realism, or is the risk too great that the gameplay will suffer because of the heavy subject matter?