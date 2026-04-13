Metro 2039: Xbox shows first exclusive look at the fourth installment

On Thursday, April 16th, 4A Games and Xbox will unveil the next chapter of the Metro saga in a digital showcase: Metro 2039.! After five years of radio silence since the last DLC for Exodus, the "First Look" show promises concrete details about the successor.

With this, studio 4A Games continues the dark narrative surrounding the nuclear apocalypse that began in 2010.

What we can expect on Thursday

The announcement of a "First Look" suggests we'll see more than just a CGI teaser. Given the long-standing partnership between Xbox and the Metro series—remember the impressive tech demo of Exodus at E3 2017—the bar is set high for the graphical presentation.

The title says it all: While Exodus left the confines of tunnels for wide, open areas, the name Metro 2039 suggests that the eponymous subway, or at least a denser, urban structure, is once again taking center stage.

While Exodus left the confines of tunnels for wide, open areas, the name Metro 2039 suggests that the eponymous subway, or at least a denser, urban structure, is once again taking center stage. Technology focus: 4A Games is known for pushing the boundaries of hardware. It's safe to assume that Xbox will use the game as a showcase for the current console generation.

The Metro series thrives on its oppressive atmosphere and the feeling of constant scarcity. The switch to Metro Exodus was bold, but for some purists, it diluted the typical "stalker" feeling. By returning to a year in the title – analogous to 2033 – the developers may be signaling a return to the claustrophobic roots and resource management that made the first two installments so intense.

The show is broadcast on YouTube and offers comprehensive accessibility, including audio descriptions and subtitles in over 25 languages ​​– a standard that Xbox now consistently implements.

The potential is enormous, as 4A Games has never disappointed in terms of quality. The crucial question will be whether…Metro 2039"Whether it will take a new approach to gameplay mechanics or is 'just' a graphical update of Exodus. Expectations are high, but since it's a dedicated show, the material seems substantial enough to justify its own stage."

After the excursion to the surface in Exodus: For Metro 2039, would you prefer a return to the deep, dark tunnels of the Metro, or should the journey through the vast wasteland continue?