Microsoft buries Microsoft Gaming: The return of the Xbox brand – report

Microsoft is apparently scrapping its "Microsoft Gaming" division, which was only introduced in 2022, without replacement and returning entirely to the Xbox brand. New CEO Asha Sharma is thus correcting the expansion strategy of the Phil Spencer era and opting for a radical return to the core business.

Identity crisis ended by decree

The internal announcement, which The Verge reported on, berichtetThis marks the end of a four-year experiment intended to unite Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and King under a single, bureaucratic umbrella name. CEO Asha Sharma explained the move in a town hall meeting, stating that Xbox was the company's only relevant identity in the gaming sector. The name Microsoft Gaming will disappear from internal communications and official structures with immediate effect.

This realignment follows a pattern currently sweeping the entire industry. While Microsoft is re-elevating the Xbox brand above its corporate structure, Sony is undergoing a similar about-face with its competitors. Japan is quietly abandoning its years-long attempt to position the "PlayStation Network" as a standalone service platform above the hardware.

The focus shifts back to PlayStation as a physical and emotional center, moving away from the purely digital account bureaucracy that recently drew massive criticism for PC ports. Both giants have understood that gamers don't subscribe to platform services, they trust brands.

Complete overhaul of strategy and brand image

In parallel with the organizational restructuring, a new, three-dimensional logo with glass effects is being introduced, replacing the previous flat design. This return to the original concept also includes operational reversals: the recently debated integration of future "Call of Duty" titles into Game Pass has been scrapped, while the Subscription prices for Game Pass Ultimate Prices have been reduced. Banners with the slogan "Return of Xbox" are already hanging in the offices in Redmond, flanked by the new hardware initiative codenamed Project Helix.

Management realized that passion cannot be sold under a file number.