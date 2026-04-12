Microsoft is considering removing Call of Duty from Game Pass Ultimate – report

According to recent reports, Microsoft is considering removing the upcoming Call of Duty from Game Pass Ultimate in order to stabilize the financial balance of the subscription service.

Tech giant Microsoft is apparently facing a strategic U-turn: Contrary to previous promises, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4," expected in 2026, might not be released on Game Pass Ultimate. This is due to internal analyses showing that integrating the shooter series would harm both franchise revenue and the profitability of the subscription model.

The cannibalization of the Game Pass budget

According to the Insider Jez Corden Call of Duty is causing an imbalance in Microsoft's internal accounting. The company uses a formula where revenue is distributed to studios based on playtime ("member-weighted revenue").

Sales vacuum: Due to its enormous popularity, Call of Duty claims a disproportionate share of the monthly budget.

Due to its enormous popularity, Call of Duty claims a disproportionate share of the monthly budget. Lack of content diversity: The money that flows into Call of Duty is lacking elsewhere to buy or finance new content that could prevent subscriber churn.

The money that flows into Call of Duty is lacking elsewhere to buy or finance new content that could prevent subscriber churn. Brand devaluation: The availability "at no extra cost" leads to players uninstalling the title more quickly if it doesn't immediately convince them, instead of engaging intensively with the mechanics – a phenomenon that occurs less frequently with full-price titles.

Price increase and new animal structures

Microsoft only significantly increased the price of Game Pass Ultimate in October 2025 to justify the integration of Call of Duty. If the shooter is now removed, Microsoft will be under pressure to adjust the price-performance ratio.

Data miners have already found clues about new developments under the code names "Triton" and "Duet". cheaper subscription tiers found. These are primarily intended to focus on first-party classics such as Halo, Fallout 4 or Gears 5 focus, while current blockbusters like Call of Duty could be marketed again as classic buy-to-play titles or via separate add-on subscriptions.

For subscribers, this development means one thing above all: uncertainty. Those who subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate primarily for Call of Duty must expect to either spend 70 to 80 EUR again for the annual release or switch to an even more expensive add-on plan.

The plan doesn't add up. Trying to cram a multi-billion-dollar franchise like Call of Duty into a €20 or €30 subscription will destroy profit margins in the long run. For Microsoft, Call of Duty on Game Pass is a double-edged sword: while it brings in record player numbers, it drastically reduces average revenue per user. Should it be removed, it will be an admission that the previous "Day One" promise for AAA productions of this scale is no longer economically viable.