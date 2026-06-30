Microsoft is considering closing Arkane Studios and ending "Marvel's Blade"

Microsoft's Xbox division is facing drastic cutbacks. Starting next week, the tech giant plans a massive wave of layoffs that could lead to the closure or sale of up to five development studios. Among those affected is the long-established studio Arkane.

Arkane Studios on the verge of collapse: “Marvel’s Blade” is about to be cancelled.

At the heart of the cost-cutting measures is the French-based studio Arkane, best known for acclaimed series such as "Dishonored" and "Prey." According to media reports, Microsoft is considering not only closing the studio but also completely canceling the ambitious comic book project "Marvel's Blade."

Delays and budget problems: According to internal plans, "Marvel's Blade" was originally slated for release at the end of this year. However, recent reports indicate that the release date has been internally pushed back to the end of 2027. Furthermore, the project is suffering from significant budget overruns.

According to internal plans, "Marvel's Blade" was originally slated for release at the end of this year. However, recent reports indicate that the release date has been internally pushed back to the end of 2027. Furthermore, the project is suffering from significant budget overruns. Last resort sale: While closure is a possibility, Microsoft is simultaneously exploring options to sell Arkane Studios. If a buyer is found in time, the studio could avoid closure. However, it is emphasized that such negotiations can drag on for months, and the future of both the studio and the Blade game remains completely uncertain.

Arkane is not an isolated case. Microsoft is currently trying to divest or liquidate a number of well-known studios. Besides Arkane, other studios affected include Compulsion Games (South of Midnight), Ninja Theory (Hellblade), Double Fine, and others. Undead Labs (State of Decay 3) are on the chopping block or are being prepared for a spin-off or sale.

The layoffs, scheduled to begin on July 6, 2026, are estimated to affect over 1.000 jobs in the gaming division. The potential closure of the five studios alone would directly impact 500 employees. New Xbox head Asha Sharma justifies the radical change of course by citing the need for "tough decisions," as the Xbox business in its current form is not healthy.

For Arkane fans, this is an absolute nightmare. After the already bumpy release of "Redfall," the studio is now apparently being deprived of the time and budget to redeem itself with "Marvel's Blade." It painfully demonstrates that under the new Xbox management, creative identity and gaming prestige no longer count if the numbers in the quarterly report aren't immediately positive. Should Arkane be shut down, the gaming world will lose one of its most distinguished developers of immersive simulations.