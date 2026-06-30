Microsoft is considering closing Arkane Studios and ending "Marvel's Blade"

Is Microsoft shutting down Arkane Studios? The developer of Dishonored is facing closure, and the new Marvel's Blade game is on the verge of being canceled.

Latest
Niklas Author 2026
By
Niklas Bender
Niklas Author 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Editor-in-Chief at PlayFront and specialist in critical analysis. Niklas Bender stands for a clear editorial stance and fearless journalism. His focus: the deconstruction of PR clichés. He...
Follow:
16 comments
Marvel's Blade

Microsoft's Xbox division is facing drastic cutbacks. Starting next week, the tech giant plans a massive wave of layoffs that could lead to the closure or sale of up to five development studios. Among those affected is the long-established studio Arkane.

Arkane Studios on the verge of collapse: “Marvel’s Blade” is about to be cancelled.

At the heart of the cost-cutting measures is the French-based studio Arkane, best known for acclaimed series such as "Dishonored" and "Prey." According to media reports, Microsoft is considering not only closing the studio but also completely canceling the ambitious comic book project "Marvel's Blade."

  • Delays and budget problems: According to internal plans, "Marvel's Blade" was originally slated for release at the end of this year. However, recent reports indicate that the release date has been internally pushed back to the end of 2027. Furthermore, the project is suffering from significant budget overruns.
  • Last resort sale: While closure is a possibility, Microsoft is simultaneously exploring options to sell Arkane Studios. If a buyer is found in time, the studio could avoid closure. However, it is emphasized that such negotiations can drag on for months, and the future of both the studio and the Blade game remains completely uncertain.

Arkane is not an isolated case. Microsoft is currently trying to divest or liquidate a number of well-known studios. Besides Arkane, other studios affected include Compulsion Games (South of Midnight), Ninja Theory (Hellblade), Double Fine, and others. Undead Labs (State of Decay 3) are on the chopping block or are being prepared for a spin-off or sale.

The layoffs, scheduled to begin on July 6, 2026, are estimated to affect over 1.000 jobs in the gaming division. The potential closure of the five studios alone would directly impact 500 employees. New Xbox head Asha Sharma justifies the radical change of course by citing the need for "tough decisions," as the Xbox business in its current form is not healthy.

For Arkane fans, this is an absolute nightmare. After the already bumpy release of "Redfall," the studio is now apparently being deprived of the time and budget to redeem itself with "Marvel's Blade." It painfully demonstrates that under the new Xbox management, creative identity and gaming prestige no longer count if the numbers in the quarterly report aren't immediately positive. Should Arkane be shut down, the gaming world will lose one of its most distinguished developers of immersive simulations.

More Read

Kojima Od
Xbox crisis: Kojima's OD survives, five studios on the brink of collapse
State of Decay 3
Undead Labs: Management buyout instead of studio sale or closure?
Xbox Destroyed
Xbox: The big shock comes when the accounting department presents the bill.
GTA VI Pre-Order
Tagged:
SOURCES:TheVerge
Share This Article

SplitScreen Radio Podcast

The current show with Jonas & Bene: Gaming insights, analyses and news.

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
16 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Lucien Noctus
30. June 2026 17: 46

Tough times for the Xbox conspiracy theorists.

0
Reply
La Blazes
30. June 2026 18: 12
Reply to  Lucien Noctus

Lucien Noctus looks 1000x better on PlayStation, of course.
Just wait, they'll be starting soon too…

0
Reply
Lucien Noctus
30. June 2026 18: 26
Reply to  La Blazes

La Blazes, sure. While Sony is posting record sales and profits in gaming, you guys continue to live in your Xbox fanboy bubble, hoping for years that everything will "soon" change. We've been hearing this "just wait and see" refrain for ages now. Unfortunately, reality is stubborn: in the end, market share, sales, and profits are what matter – not wishful thinking. You can keep trying to sugarcoat things, but the financial figures certainly don't.

1
Reply
Lucien Noctus
30. June 2026 19: 22
Reply to  La Blazes

I already wrote "Inik Dom" underneath a long time ago 🤔.

0
Reply
Lucien Noctus
30. June 2026 19: 25
Reply to  La Blazes

Inik Dom, did you even read the article? It's about how users become tied to an ecosystem through their game library, friends list, and digital purchases. That applies to Steam just as much as to Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation. I have no idea what's supposed to be exclusively against Sony about that. You seem to have reacted more to the headline than the content.

0
Reply
Maurizio Sparviero
30. June 2026 19: 31
Reply to  La Blazes

La Blazes: Oh, he's not wrong, but sometimes it's better to let people talk. I switched to PC myself in 2024 and I don't regret it. Sony and Microsoft haven't delivered much of value this generation. Sony no longer stands for "For The Players" but "For The Payers." But all the gamers will realize that soon enough; just let them make fun of Xbox. The little kids are all too confident, but their bubbles will burst. It's like in football: don't make fun of others because you can fall from the first to the second division faster than you think. 😉

0
Reply
Inik Cathedral
30. June 2026 19: 35
Reply to  La Blazes

Lucien Noctus, nope, you don't have that 😅

0
Reply
La Blazes
30. June 2026 19: 35
Reply to  La Blazes

Lucien Noctus is spouting off about being a "fanboy bubble" while completely ignoring the fact that things aren't going well for either Xbox or PlayStation right now! And it's only going to get much worse for both.
Sony is cutting back investments just like Microsoft, and after Bungie, further layoffs or closures are definitely to follow at Sony.
Similarly, Sony will also raise prices again; it's just a matter of time.
But keep dreaming of a perfect world at Sony…

0
Reply
Jahn
30. June 2026 23: 00
Reply to  La Blazes

But it's actually going very well on the Playstation. You should really familiarize yourself with the numbers first.

0
Reply
La Blazes
30. June 2026 19: 51
Reply to  La Blazes

Maurizio Sparviero: I have both a PlayStation and an Xbox and I am absolutely satisfied with both.
But look how much both have bloated in recent years in terms of studio acquisitions or complete publishers; this has gone far beyond healthy growth.
The layoffs and closures at Microsoft and Sony are simply a consequence of the mess they've made.
I said from the beginning that they were both overextending themselves.
The next big thing will be the hardware for both; the masses aren't buying consoles for 1000+.
If the next-gen consoles really are superior, I'll switch to PC as well.

0
Reply
Maurizio Sparviero
30. June 2026 20: 09
Reply to  La Blazes

La Blazes, in hindsight, I agree with you that both companies overdid it with the purchases. It wasn't such a good idea if they end up having to close so many studios. Yes, but with Microsoft's console/PC hybrids, I can see the price difference a bit more. If they scrap the Steam idea again, then I'm 100% with you. I'm also open to the idea of ​​being able to buy consoles on interest-free installments in the future. Microsoft hinted at something like that because gaming is unfortunately getting more and more expensive. But if we're honest, consoles have lost their purpose, because they used to be cheap and didn't cost €600, but a maximum of €400. Similarly, AAA titles now cost at least €220 million to develop, so instead of at least two exclusive games a year, there's often only one. That makes you wonder if consoles are even worth the price anymore.

0
Reply
La Blazes
30. June 2026 18: 11

Honestly, according to "insiders", pretty much all studios have already closed within the last week.
Nothing is official.

0
Reply
Marius Marmitt
30. June 2026 19: 14
Reply to  La Blazes

La Blazes clearly much official

0
Reply
Lucien Noctus
30. June 2026 19: 26
Reply to  La Blazes

La Blazes: But nothing was denied either. Microsoft is usually very quick to deny things if they're not true.

1
Reply
Omnigamerus
30. June 2026 20: 37

In the end, they cancelled more games than they released, which is a complete mess, and it's almost fraudulent to lure people with so many empty promises.

With a few games, you could still say the fault lay with the studios, they were incompetent and didn't deliver, but with the sheer number of crashes, it's definitely Xbox's fault and something is systematically wrong there.

Project Odyssey (Blizzard), Everwild, Contraband, Perfect Dark, Scalebound, maybe Sensua, State of Decay 3 – those are the ones that come to mind right now… I'm sure I've forgotten some. What a shitty company.

5
Reply
Vic87
30. June 2026 20: 36

Everywhere you look, everything is senseless and pointless (in the past). And the future doesn't look bright. The prices, the wrong investments in useless concepts, and the lack of listening to customers, especially gamers. Gaming used to be great.

2
Reply

You Might Also Like