Microsoft is considering closing Arkane Studios and ending "Marvel's Blade"

Microsoft's Xbox division is facing drastic cutbacks. Starting next week, the tech giant plans a massive wave of layoffs that could lead to the closure or sale of up to five development studios. Among those affected is the long-established studio Arkane.
Arkane Studios on the verge of collapse: “Marvel’s Blade” is about to be cancelled.
At the heart of the cost-cutting measures is the French-based studio Arkane, best known for acclaimed series such as "Dishonored" and "Prey." According to media reports, Microsoft is considering not only closing the studio but also completely canceling the ambitious comic book project "Marvel's Blade."
- Delays and budget problems: According to internal plans, "Marvel's Blade" was originally slated for release at the end of this year. However, recent reports indicate that the release date has been internally pushed back to the end of 2027. Furthermore, the project is suffering from significant budget overruns.
- Last resort sale: While closure is a possibility, Microsoft is simultaneously exploring options to sell Arkane Studios. If a buyer is found in time, the studio could avoid closure. However, it is emphasized that such negotiations can drag on for months, and the future of both the studio and the Blade game remains completely uncertain.
Arkane is not an isolated case. Microsoft is currently trying to divest or liquidate a number of well-known studios. Besides Arkane, other studios affected include Compulsion Games (South of Midnight), Ninja Theory (Hellblade), Double Fine, and others. Undead Labs (State of Decay 3) are on the chopping block or are being prepared for a spin-off or sale.
The layoffs, scheduled to begin on July 6, 2026, are estimated to affect over 1.000 jobs in the gaming division. The potential closure of the five studios alone would directly impact 500 employees. New Xbox head Asha Sharma justifies the radical change of course by citing the need for "tough decisions," as the Xbox business in its current form is not healthy.
For Arkane fans, this is an absolute nightmare. After the already bumpy release of "Redfall," the studio is now apparently being deprived of the time and budget to redeem itself with "Marvel's Blade." It painfully demonstrates that under the new Xbox management, creative identity and gaming prestige no longer count if the numbers in the quarterly report aren't immediately positive. Should Arkane be shut down, the gaming world will lose one of its most distinguished developers of immersive simulations.
Tough times for the Xbox conspiracy theorists.
Lucien Noctus looks 1000x better on PlayStation, of course.
Just wait, they'll be starting soon too…
La Blazes, sure. While Sony is posting record sales and profits in gaming, you guys continue to live in your Xbox fanboy bubble, hoping for years that everything will "soon" change. We've been hearing this "just wait and see" refrain for ages now. Unfortunately, reality is stubborn: in the end, market share, sales, and profits are what matter – not wishful thinking. You can keep trying to sugarcoat things, but the financial figures certainly don't.
I already wrote "Inik Dom" underneath a long time ago 🤔.
Inik Dom, did you even read the article? It's about how users become tied to an ecosystem through their game library, friends list, and digital purchases. That applies to Steam just as much as to Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation. I have no idea what's supposed to be exclusively against Sony about that. You seem to have reacted more to the headline than the content.
La Blazes: Oh, he's not wrong, but sometimes it's better to let people talk. I switched to PC myself in 2024 and I don't regret it. Sony and Microsoft haven't delivered much of value this generation. Sony no longer stands for "For The Players" but "For The Payers." But all the gamers will realize that soon enough; just let them make fun of Xbox. The little kids are all too confident, but their bubbles will burst. It's like in football: don't make fun of others because you can fall from the first to the second division faster than you think. 😉
Lucien Noctus, nope, you don't have that 😅
Lucien Noctus is spouting off about being a "fanboy bubble" while completely ignoring the fact that things aren't going well for either Xbox or PlayStation right now! And it's only going to get much worse for both.
Sony is cutting back investments just like Microsoft, and after Bungie, further layoffs or closures are definitely to follow at Sony.
Similarly, Sony will also raise prices again; it's just a matter of time.
But keep dreaming of a perfect world at Sony…
But it's actually going very well on the Playstation. You should really familiarize yourself with the numbers first.
Maurizio Sparviero: I have both a PlayStation and an Xbox and I am absolutely satisfied with both.
But look how much both have bloated in recent years in terms of studio acquisitions or complete publishers; this has gone far beyond healthy growth.
The layoffs and closures at Microsoft and Sony are simply a consequence of the mess they've made.
I said from the beginning that they were both overextending themselves.
The next big thing will be the hardware for both; the masses aren't buying consoles for 1000+.
If the next-gen consoles really are superior, I'll switch to PC as well.
La Blazes, in hindsight, I agree with you that both companies overdid it with the purchases. It wasn't such a good idea if they end up having to close so many studios. Yes, but with Microsoft's console/PC hybrids, I can see the price difference a bit more. If they scrap the Steam idea again, then I'm 100% with you. I'm also open to the idea of being able to buy consoles on interest-free installments in the future. Microsoft hinted at something like that because gaming is unfortunately getting more and more expensive. But if we're honest, consoles have lost their purpose, because they used to be cheap and didn't cost €600, but a maximum of €400. Similarly, AAA titles now cost at least €220 million to develop, so instead of at least two exclusive games a year, there's often only one. That makes you wonder if consoles are even worth the price anymore.
Honestly, according to "insiders", pretty much all studios have already closed within the last week.
Nothing is official.
La Blazes clearly much official
La Blazes: But nothing was denied either. Microsoft is usually very quick to deny things if they're not true.
In the end, they cancelled more games than they released, which is a complete mess, and it's almost fraudulent to lure people with so many empty promises.
With a few games, you could still say the fault lay with the studios, they were incompetent and didn't deliver, but with the sheer number of crashes, it's definitely Xbox's fault and something is systematically wrong there.
Project Odyssey (Blizzard), Everwild, Contraband, Perfect Dark, Scalebound, maybe Sensua, State of Decay 3 – those are the ones that come to mind right now… I'm sure I've forgotten some. What a shitty company.
Everywhere you look, everything is senseless and pointless (in the past). And the future doesn't look bright. The prices, the wrong investments in useless concepts, and the lack of listening to customers, especially gamers. Gaming used to be great.