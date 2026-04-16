Microsoft Flight Simulator: Sim Update 5 brings PS VR2 support and PS5 Marketplace

On April 20, 2026, Sim Update 5 for "Microsoft Flight Simulator" will be released, delivering not only the long-awaited support for PlayStation VR2 but also the first integration of third-party content on the PlayStation 5 Marketplace.

The release of Sim Update 5 is planned for April 20th to 24th, 2026 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. While the update introduces technical optimizations and a new weather radar across all platforms, the current development focus is clearly on the Sony console.

With the implementation of PS VR2 for the “Microsoft Flight Simulator“Microsoft is also closing one of the biggest gaps for virtual reality enthusiasts on consoles, while the Marketplace is being opened for the first time to external add-on developers on the PS5.

PSVR2 and the hurdles of the PlayStation Marketplace

The integration of PS VR2 is the core technical element of the update for PlayStation users. Simultaneously, the rollout of third-party content in the Marketplace begins. However, Microsoft is pursuing a cautious strategy here: there will be no full selection at launch. Each add-on must pass specific performance tests on the PS5 hardware.

According to the developer livestream, some products from the first wave have not yet passed Sony's quality control and are currently awaiting revision. Buyers should therefore expect their familiar PC or Xbox portfolio to gradually expand on the PS5.

Weather radar and airflow simulation

Sim Update 5 is not just a content patch, but deeply impacts the system architecture:

Weather radar: Developed by Working TitleThe new tool offers a tilt function for vertical scanning of weather cells – a standard feature in real aviation that has been sorely missed in the sim.

Developed by Working TitleThe new tool offers a tilt function for vertical scanning of weather cells – a standard feature in real aviation that has been sorely missed in the sim. Airflow simulation: Asobo has revised its airflow calculation system, which should more accurately depict the interaction between the aircraft surface and the atmosphere.

Asobo has revised its airflow calculation system, which should more accurately depict the interaction between the aircraft surface and the atmosphere. Optimizations: Despite 2-3 remaining “must-fix” bugs, which Jorg Neumann addressed in the livestream, the update is intended to increase stability on all platforms, especially the PS5 Pro.

Simultaneously with SU5, AAU4 will be released, bringing older aircraft up to the MSFS 2024 standard. Among those affected are the ATR 42/72-600 (Expert Series), the Antonov An-2, and the Fokker F.VII. This is a necessary step to maintain consistent system depth for the "Local Legends," while the Piper M600 (Expert Series 2) with fully simulated failure scenarios has already been announced for June.

For PlayStation pilots, Sim Update 5 is the most important milestone since the console's launch. PS VR2 support massively enhances immersion, provided performance remains stable. While Sony's restrictive approach to Marketplace content may dampen enthusiasm in the short term, it ensures long-term technical stability on the console. The new weather radar is also an essential upgrade for all platforms, significantly strengthening the simulation aspect beyond mere visuals.