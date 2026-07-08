Microsoft Flight Simulator: Sim Update 6 brings graphics upgrade for PS VR2

Asobo has launched the beta phase for Sim Update 6 (version 1.8.5.0) of "Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024". Besides extensive optimizations to the avionics and engine systems, the patch primarily delivers a complete technical overhaul for the PlayStation VR2 version.

The implementation of a revised graphics pipeline resolves the headset's previous sharpness issues. Through optimized foveated region rendering, the system concentrates processing power on the center of the field of view. The result is significantly higher resolution along the line of sight, while simultaneously reducing memory consumption.

Distracting artifacts and contour lines around objects in the field of view are eliminated, as raymarched shadows in the foveated region have been stabilized. Furthermore, Quad View Resolution Scaling now works flawlessly. Cloud structures also benefit from a quality upgrade, while the aggressive level-of-detail (LoD) changes in trees in VR mode have been eliminated.

Complete failure of fuel lines resolved

The beta version also corrects faulty geometries in the core systems of some standard aircraft. In the Cessna 172, Air Tractor AT802, Diamond DA62, and Beechcraft Bonanza E330 models, the virtual fuel lines in the code were oversized. This caused the engines to continue running for an unrealistically long time after the tanks were completely empty. This bug has been fixed.

The entire electrical simulation has been upgraded to version 2.3. The simulator calculates current loops and alternative paths within the bus systems more precisely, enabling more realistic load distribution. Furthermore, transformers no longer generate a fictitious voltage from dead lines (0V).

Update Highlights

PS VR2 receives foveated region rendering for greater sharpness in the center of vision with lower memory consumption.

Fixed Quad View resolution scaling and eliminated distracting contour lines on distant shadows in VR mode.

The PC version now uses DLSS 4.5 as the native standard upscaler, including Dynamic Frame Generation.

AMD FSR4 is integrated – the version selection is done automatically via the respective graphics card driver.

Fixed a critical logic error that caused engines to continue running when tanks were empty due to oversized fuel lines.

Sim Update 6 provides the necessary foundation for optimized VR use on the console. PS VR2 owners receive the much-needed image stability and performance to perform complex instrument flights without motion sickness.