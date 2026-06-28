Microsoft counters alleged 8:1 dominance of the PS5 in GTA 6

GTA 6 pre-orders are causing controversy. Microsoft denies reports of an 8:1 PS5 dominance and criticizes inaccurate click data from IGN.

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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Microsoft has officially denied reports of an extreme overrepresentation of the PlayStation 5 in pre-orders for "GTA 6" and warns against misinterpreting affiliate data.

When clicks are confused with sales

The US magazine IGN corrected its initial estimate The ratio of GTA 6 pre-orders to the PS5 has increased from 6:1 to 8:1. However, this data is not based on retailers' shopping carts, but rather on IGN's proprietary affiliate link tracking system (IGN Finds).

The only measurement taken was how often readers clicked on links to retailers. A click does not constitute a purchase. Furthermore, this method primarily reflects the physical market, which, in the case of the Xbox version of GTA 6, only includes a box without a disc. The digital market remains completely invisible.

Microsoft is reacting unusually thin-skinned

The viral spread of these figures forced Microsoft to... official opinion In a statement to Windows Central, a spokesperson explained that the circulating reports did not represent actual pre-order data and that Microsoft itself was experiencing "record orders." However, the platform operator did not provide any specific sales figures.

The denial reveals one thing above all: nervousness. The fact that a tech giant is reacting to the click statistics of a single gaming magazine demonstrates the immense pressure surrounding this software release. They want to nip the narrative of the lagging platform in the bud.

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Structural asymmetry remains a reality

Even though the 8:1 ratio is methodologically untenable, it reflects a qualitative trend. The installed base of the PS5 is estimated to be over 94 million units in 2026, while Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S is stagnating at around 35 million devices.

Furthermore, the Xbox audience has been conditioned for years by the Game Pass model to consume games digitally and as part of a subscription. The traditional purchase of full-price titles – and GTA 6 will not be included in Game Pass – is structurally less common on the Xbox platform.

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Crydog
28. June 2026 18: 48

So much for journalism, and I'm not talking about Playfront, but IGN. Objectively speaking, there's at least a 2:1 ratio because more PS5 consoles have been sold than Xboxes. Even if every Xbox user bought GTA 6, I still think it would be double the PS5 sales. However, IGN has a journalistic responsibility to report accurately and present things correctly. Of course, an 8:1 ratio is accurate, but only based on data they've collected. And what does 8:1 even mean? Give us some concrete numbers. Is it 800:100, or 8000:1000, or are they really 8:1 copies? Because with articles like these, IGN is increasingly disqualifying itself as a reliable source of information.

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David Fritz
28. June 2026 12: 35

Seriously... who the hell cares? How much energy can you waste worrying about such garbage? All platforms have their pros and cons. Everyone should just play on the platform they want, and that's that. This constant dick-measuring contest is so childish and unnecessary that all you can do is roll your eyes. They're all just greedy vultures by now, without exception, whether it's Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo.
The differences in GTA 6 between PS5 and Xbox will be imperceptible, and if the game is released on PC, it will be technically far superior, but you'll also have paid four times as much for a comparable PC. Whether that's worth it is something everyone has to decide for themselves.
Now play all your games on whatever you have and relax.

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Crydog
28. June 2026 18: 48
Reply to  David Fritz

Only stupid fanboys care about that.

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Sifat Milano
28. June 2026 13: 45

Only GTA VI... no matter where you are on Facebook 🙄 Enough already!

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Jahn
28. June 2026 15: 04

I think it should be logical that GTA VI will sell more copies on PS5.

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Louis Trenker
28. June 2026 13: 24

Or they don't want to accept the truth.
Whether this data is approximately correct or not.
We will see.

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Sebastian Saushus
28. June 2026 08: 51

The only whiny thing is the afterword of this "report".
When it comes to Zony, you guys are pretty thin-skinned.

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Markus Amrehn
28. June 2026 08: 58
Reply to  Sebastian Saushus

Sebastian Saushus, a fanboy is getting upset about a fanboy report 🤣

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Sebastian Saushus
28. June 2026 09: 40
Reply to  Markus Amrehn

Markus Amrehn wouldn't know how you can judge that. I'm neither on Zony's nor Winzigweich's side.

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Thomas Brügmann
28. June 2026 09: 10

A 3-1 or 4-1 result is realistic in the end, since only consoles count and the ratio is 100 million to 30 million.

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Alexander Kassner
28. June 2026 09: 40

The only topic here is affiliate links, and drawing conclusions from that is questionable. On the other hand, it's no secret that Sony will be the leading platform for GTA 6. The share of hardware sold speaks volumes, and the fact that they have more buyers (PS5) is ultimately logical. The narrative that Xbox has been left behind is irrevocable because it's simply a fact. As for why Microsoft reached this point, several factors come to mind, and it's understandable.

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Steffen Günther
28. June 2026 10: 40

At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who sold the most of what and where. The main thing is to have fun, all this childish nonsense from all those websites 🤦

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