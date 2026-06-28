Microsoft counters alleged 8:1 dominance of the PS5 in GTA 6

Microsoft has officially denied reports of an extreme overrepresentation of the PlayStation 5 in pre-orders for "GTA 6" and warns against misinterpreting affiliate data.
When clicks are confused with sales
The US magazine IGN corrected its initial estimate The ratio of GTA 6 pre-orders to the PS5 has increased from 6:1 to 8:1. However, this data is not based on retailers' shopping carts, but rather on IGN's proprietary affiliate link tracking system (IGN Finds).
The only measurement taken was how often readers clicked on links to retailers. A click does not constitute a purchase. Furthermore, this method primarily reflects the physical market, which, in the case of the Xbox version of GTA 6, only includes a box without a disc. The digital market remains completely invisible.
Microsoft is reacting unusually thin-skinned
The viral spread of these figures forced Microsoft to... official opinion In a statement to Windows Central, a spokesperson explained that the circulating reports did not represent actual pre-order data and that Microsoft itself was experiencing "record orders." However, the platform operator did not provide any specific sales figures.
The denial reveals one thing above all: nervousness. The fact that a tech giant is reacting to the click statistics of a single gaming magazine demonstrates the immense pressure surrounding this software release. They want to nip the narrative of the lagging platform in the bud.
Structural asymmetry remains a reality
Even though the 8:1 ratio is methodologically untenable, it reflects a qualitative trend. The installed base of the PS5 is estimated to be over 94 million units in 2026, while Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S is stagnating at around 35 million devices.
Furthermore, the Xbox audience has been conditioned for years by the Game Pass model to consume games digitally and as part of a subscription. The traditional purchase of full-price titles – and GTA 6 will not be included in Game Pass – is structurally less common on the Xbox platform.
So much for journalism, and I'm not talking about Playfront, but IGN. Objectively speaking, there's at least a 2:1 ratio because more PS5 consoles have been sold than Xboxes. Even if every Xbox user bought GTA 6, I still think it would be double the PS5 sales. However, IGN has a journalistic responsibility to report accurately and present things correctly. Of course, an 8:1 ratio is accurate, but only based on data they've collected. And what does 8:1 even mean? Give us some concrete numbers. Is it 800:100, or 8000:1000, or are they really 8:1 copies? Because with articles like these, IGN is increasingly disqualifying itself as a reliable source of information.
Seriously... who the hell cares? How much energy can you waste worrying about such garbage? All platforms have their pros and cons. Everyone should just play on the platform they want, and that's that. This constant dick-measuring contest is so childish and unnecessary that all you can do is roll your eyes. They're all just greedy vultures by now, without exception, whether it's Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo.
The differences in GTA 6 between PS5 and Xbox will be imperceptible, and if the game is released on PC, it will be technically far superior, but you'll also have paid four times as much for a comparable PC. Whether that's worth it is something everyone has to decide for themselves.
Now play all your games on whatever you have and relax.
Only stupid fanboys care about that.
Only GTA VI... no matter where you are on Facebook 🙄 Enough already!
I think it should be logical that GTA VI will sell more copies on PS5.
Or they don't want to accept the truth.
Whether this data is approximately correct or not.
We will see.
The only whiny thing is the afterword of this "report".
When it comes to Zony, you guys are pretty thin-skinned.
Sebastian Saushus, a fanboy is getting upset about a fanboy report 🤣
Markus Amrehn wouldn't know how you can judge that. I'm neither on Zony's nor Winzigweich's side.
A 3-1 or 4-1 result is realistic in the end, since only consoles count and the ratio is 100 million to 30 million.
The only topic here is affiliate links, and drawing conclusions from that is questionable. On the other hand, it's no secret that Sony will be the leading platform for GTA 6. The share of hardware sold speaks volumes, and the fact that they have more buyers (PS5) is ultimately logical. The narrative that Xbox has been left behind is irrevocable because it's simply a fact. As for why Microsoft reached this point, several factors come to mind, and it's understandable.
At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who sold the most of what and where. The main thing is to have fun, all this childish nonsense from all those websites 🤦