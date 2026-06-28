Microsoft counters alleged 8:1 dominance of the PS5 in GTA 6

Microsoft has officially denied reports of an extreme overrepresentation of the PlayStation 5 in pre-orders for "GTA 6" and warns against misinterpreting affiliate data.

When clicks are confused with sales

The US magazine IGN corrected its initial estimate The ratio of GTA 6 pre-orders to the PS5 has increased from 6:1 to 8:1. However, this data is not based on retailers' shopping carts, but rather on IGN's proprietary affiliate link tracking system (IGN Finds).

The only measurement taken was how often readers clicked on links to retailers. A click does not constitute a purchase. Furthermore, this method primarily reflects the physical market, which, in the case of the Xbox version of GTA 6, only includes a box without a disc. The digital market remains completely invisible.

Microsoft is reacting unusually thin-skinned

The viral spread of these figures forced Microsoft to... official opinion In a statement to Windows Central, a spokesperson explained that the circulating reports did not represent actual pre-order data and that Microsoft itself was experiencing "record orders." However, the platform operator did not provide any specific sales figures.

The denial reveals one thing above all: nervousness. The fact that a tech giant is reacting to the click statistics of a single gaming magazine demonstrates the immense pressure surrounding this software release. They want to nip the narrative of the lagging platform in the bud.

Structural asymmetry remains a reality

Even though the 8:1 ratio is methodologically untenable, it reflects a qualitative trend. The installed base of the PS5 is estimated to be over 94 million units in 2026, while Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S is stagnating at around 35 million devices.

Furthermore, the Xbox audience has been conditioned for years by the Game Pass model to consume games digitally and as part of a subscription. The traditional purchase of full-price titles – and GTA 6 will not be included in Game Pass – is structurally less common on the Xbox platform.