Microsoft adjusts Game Pass prices and retracts Call of Duty promises

Microsoft is lowering the monthly fee for Game Pass Ultimate from $29,99 to $22,99 and reducing the price of PC Game Pass to $13,99. However, the subscription is simultaneously losing its biggest draw: future Call of Duty titles will no longer be available on the service at launch.

The return to economic reason

The new pricing model takes effect immediately. Starting today, the Ultimate subscription costs $22,99 per month, while PC users will now pay $13,99, although regional price variations are still possible. Microsoft is achieving this price reduction through a drastic change in its content strategy for first-party titles.

Future Call of Duty titles will only be added to the library approximately one year after their release, typically during the following holiday season. Existing titles in the series will remain in the catalog, and other day-one releases from Microsoft studios will continue to be available. The company officially cites user feedback and the search for a model that caters to the geographically diverse player base as the reasons for this change.

The end of the day-one illusion

The aggressive expansion phase, in which subscriber records were more important than profitability, is finally over. Microsoft has realized that the development costs of a Call of Duty game are too high to give away for free with a subscription. Anyone who wants their annual dose of shooters on time for release will have to pay full price again. Game Pass This transforms it from a digital all-inclusive resort into a well-organized archive for latecomers.

Behind the price reduction lies a ruthless strategy. mathematical necessityA single Call of Duty game generates billions in revenue annually through individual sales. These sums cannot be recouped through monthly subscription fees when, at the same time, production costs for AAA titles are skyrocketing. Microsoft is sacrificing its prestigious "Day One" promise for Call of Duty to mitigate the financial burden of the Activision acquisition.

It's a withdrawal from a model that simply wasn't sustainable for the biggest blockbusters. While the community receives a monthly saving, they pay with the continued relevance of the world's most important franchise.

The studio statement liest It's just the usual rhetorical gymnastics. They claim to be listening to feedback, while quietly burying the core selling point of the service – instant access to the biggest franchises – for Call of Duty. The Game Pass structure is becoming more complex, the choices more confusing. It remains to be seen whether the price reduction will be enough to retain those players who primarily saw the service as a shooter subscription.

Microsoft is selling the end of the Day One Guarantee as a response to customer requests, while in reality they are simply pulling the plug before the Activision acquisition completely blows the budget.