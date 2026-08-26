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Microsoft announces disc-to-digital for Xbox, the path to a disc-less future.

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Microsoft is launching disc-to-digital for Xbox Insiders. Physical discs will unlock digital licenses – preparing for an all-digital future.

Xbox Project Saluki

Starting August 31, 2026, Microsoft will allow Xbox Insiders to convert physical game discs into digital entitlements. Anyone who inserts and launches a supported Xbox One or Xbox Series X game will permanently unlock the digital version for their user account.

The technical hurdle for consoles without a disc drive is being overcome. Microsoft is linking disc insertion to the Microsoft account and assigning a digital entitlement licenseThis means that features like Xbox Play Anywhere and cloud gaming will also work for titles previously purchased only physically. The disc will retain its existing function on disc-based consoles.

The program launches in the Insider Test phase with several thousand titles from the Xbox One and Xbox Series X era. Not every game will be compatible at launch. The catalog will be expanded gradually.

“We’re launching with thousands of titles and will add more over time. While not every title will be available at launch, this is an important step towards a future where players can trust that the games they purchase will be available to them for many years to come.”

Preparing for a purely digital console future

The announcement goes beyond mere library maintenance. Microsoft is creating the necessary infrastructure for a hardware ecosystem that does away with physical drives. Users who gradually digitize their physical collection within their account will not lose access to existing purchases when switching to a purely digital model.

Physical media have mostly served as installation keys in recent years anyway. The requirement to insert the disc was an artificial relic. This intermediate step is now eliminated.

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This feature removes a barrier when switching to diskless hardware revisions. Those who keep and digitize their discs gain flexibility for cloud services and PC cross-buy. A noticeable benefit at no extra cost, provided the desired title is on the compatibility list.

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SOURCES:Xbox
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Fred Flintstone
26. August 2026 17: 13

Great! Please copy this, Sony 🙂

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Carrman
26. August 2026 17: 17
Reply to  Fred Flintstone

Yes, with "This is for the Players", such an idea would probably have come from Sony.

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Fred Flintstone
26. August 2026 17: 29
Reply to  Carrman

Das war mal. Bei Sony ist es nur noch die Maximale Gewinnabschöpfung.

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