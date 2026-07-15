Microsoft deletes Xbox account after hack: When thousands of euros in licenses vanish into thin air.

The dream of a purely digital gaming future has recently suffered another devastating blow. Microsoft revoked a hacked user's access to their entire game library instead of restoring the account.

The principle of convenience clashes with reality.

An incident on the Xbox platform highlights the fundamental problem of digital libraries. User JoshuaKhane contacted Microsoft support for help after unauthorized individuals changed his Xbox account login credentials. The company's response was pragmatic.

Microsoft confirmed the unauthorized access in writing but did not restore the account. Instead, the profile was permanently locked, and all OneDrive data, including apparently private family photos, was deleted.

Purchased games worth several thousand euros are thus permanently lost. A support spokesperson advised those affected to simply repurchase the titles with a new account if needed. Outrageous! This is certainly not an isolated incident, but rather the logical consequence of the current licensing agreements. When purchasing digitally, players do not acquire ownership, but merely a temporary license to use the game. This license expires as soon as the platform operator pulls the plug. Or, indeed, suspends the account.

Microsoft DELETED my account AND OneDrive!!?? After ACKNOWLEDGING that I'm the owner of the account and that it was compromised???



25 fucking years of data, thousands of euros spent on games?? My son's baby pictures? GONE!



All because MICROSOFT couldn't bring back a… pic.twitter.com/sItv5eQFAQ — Joshua Khane (@JoshuaKhane) July 14, 2026

This sounds like a major scandal – so far, however, the story is based solely on the user's account. Microsoft is still silent. Should the case gain wider attention through media coverage, that could change faster than many a Game Pass subscription price.

Just a few days earlier, a Brazilian Xbox player had successfully sued Microsoft. After his hacked account was also permanently banned, a court ordered Microsoft to restore the account and the entire game library. It remains to be seen whether Joshua Khane will pursue similar legal action.

The trend towards hardware without a drive accelerates the loss of control.

The news comes at a time when manufacturers are aggressively pushing the move away from physical media. Industry reports indicate that Sony will omit the optical drive as standard equipment in future hardware such as the PS6. Those who want to play discs already have to purchase a separate drive for the PS5 Pro. Microsoft has already tested the market for purely download-based consoles with the Xbox Series X Digital Edition.

This strategy maximizes the profit margins of console manufacturers, as the used market is completely eliminated. At the same time, the balance of power shifts entirely in favor of the corporations. Without a physical backup on the shelf, customers are at the mercy of automated support systems and rigid security policies. A faulty algorithm or a successful hacking attack is enough to irreversibly destroy digital collections worth as much as a small car.

Anyone who still believes they own their digital game library is ignoring the facts. This case painfully demonstrates that convenience comes at the cost of completely abandoning customer rights. As long as console manufacturers outsource support to rigid algorithms and abolish physical media, the PC remains the only platform that offers at least theoretical data security through DRM-free alternatives like GOG. On consoles, the rule now is: you own nothing, but you still pay the full price.