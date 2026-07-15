Microsoft deletes Xbox account after hack: When thousands of euros in licenses vanish into thin air.

The dream of a purely digital gaming future has recently suffered another devastating blow. Microsoft revoked a hacked user's access to their entire game library instead of restoring the account.
The principle of convenience clashes with reality.
An incident on the Xbox platform highlights the fundamental problem of digital libraries. User JoshuaKhane contacted Microsoft support for help after unauthorized individuals changed his Xbox account login credentials. The company's response was pragmatic.
Microsoft confirmed the unauthorized access in writing but did not restore the account. Instead, the profile was permanently locked, and all OneDrive data, including apparently private family photos, was deleted.
Purchased games worth several thousand euros are thus permanently lost. A support spokesperson advised those affected to simply repurchase the titles with a new account if needed. Outrageous! This is certainly not an isolated incident, but rather the logical consequence of the current licensing agreements. When purchasing digitally, players do not acquire ownership, but merely a temporary license to use the game. This license expires as soon as the platform operator pulls the plug. Or, indeed, suspends the account.
This sounds like a major scandal – so far, however, the story is based solely on the user's account. Microsoft is still silent. Should the case gain wider attention through media coverage, that could change faster than many a Game Pass subscription price.
Just a few days earlier, a Brazilian Xbox player had successfully sued Microsoft. After his hacked account was also permanently banned, a court ordered Microsoft to restore the account and the entire game library. It remains to be seen whether Joshua Khane will pursue similar legal action.
The trend towards hardware without a drive accelerates the loss of control.
The news comes at a time when manufacturers are aggressively pushing the move away from physical media. Industry reports indicate that Sony will omit the optical drive as standard equipment in future hardware such as the PS6. Those who want to play discs already have to purchase a separate drive for the PS5 Pro. Microsoft has already tested the market for purely download-based consoles with the Xbox Series X Digital Edition.
This strategy maximizes the profit margins of console manufacturers, as the used market is completely eliminated. At the same time, the balance of power shifts entirely in favor of the corporations. Without a physical backup on the shelf, customers are at the mercy of automated support systems and rigid security policies. A faulty algorithm or a successful hacking attack is enough to irreversibly destroy digital collections worth as much as a small car.
Anyone who still believes they own their digital game library is ignoring the facts. This case painfully demonstrates that convenience comes at the cost of completely abandoning customer rights. As long as console manufacturers outsource support to rigid algorithms and abolish physical media, the PC remains the only platform that offers at least theoretical data security through DRM-free alternatives like GOG. On consoles, the rule now is: you own nothing, but you still pay the full price.
Michel Schepperle, as I understand it, but via a court decision
That's correct. But it's important to mention because this court ruling shows that digital assets can also be your property.
Robert Perschel: Yes, Herbert. The internet is full of such reports. You read them daily for years.
My Microsoft account was hacked in a really nasty way. I had the Microsoft authentication app on my phone. This app contains a 25-digit code that can be used to log in if you forget your passwords, etc. The hacker used this code to gain access. How they got this code, I have no idea; at least my iPhone wasn't hacked. My suspicion is someone inside Microsoft, but that's just a conspiracy theory, of course.
I then received a written record of every step taken by the hacker via email, including what he deleted/changed first and what he changed last (the email address).
I contacted Microsoft Support and of course it led nowhere, no help, no support.
My son lost his Steam login details, I contacted them and provided proof via PayPal (they wanted a specific invoice number) and the account was saved.
Our Netflix account was hacked (no 2FA, bad password), exactly the same thing, proven via Paypal that I am the real PAYING customer and it was restored.
Yes, but it's so convenient not to change a disc!11!!!
Marco Gepunkt or to write properly for once.
Anyone who gets hacked deserves it, regardless of the platform.
Marcel Lunz, I hope something like that happens to you someday too.
To best transfer your entire account to the bank
Michael Schöls says that only the most incredibly stupid people would do that.
PS: My money isn't in the bank 🙃
Just say you get pocket money...
And this message from a PlayStation website 🤷 strange, I've had completely different experiences. My account was restored within two weeks, and because of the waiting time, I was even credited with an extra month of Game Pass Ultimate.
If you can prove that the account belongs to you, then you will get it back!
There is a solution: only use subscriptions and don't own anything. Then the loss is less than if you've built up and paid for a digital library. The only downside is that game saves will be lost. Externally saved game saves probably won't help either, since they're tied to the account/gamertag, right?
Hacks aren't uncommon and can happen to anyone, but the fact that access is completely denied here, even though the user has presumably verified their identity, and Xbox seems unconcerned, demonstrates a lack of customer service and support. To then simply say, "Tough luck, just buy everything again," leaves one shaking their head in disbelief.
I'm looking forward to the future, and if I soon see offers for gaming legal protection insurance on Instagram/Facebook and gaming news sites, then I'll know we're on the right track 😀
I can't shake my vague suspicion that there's a not insignificant amount of irony and sarcasm in your post.
Delicious! 😂
All in all, this is a really dire situation; something simply has to be done in the future regarding the security of our digital assets.
😉
If the legal situation doesn't change in the future, there is unfortunately some truth in the irony and sarcasm, which I hope is not the case.
The number of unreported similar cases is certainly not zero; it's just that not everyone raises their hand and reports it on Reddit and similar platforms.
Oops, someone's trying to fly past the radar.
Half of the post is missing.
It's also about the player who successfully sued in court and Microsoft having to give him everything back.
The topic has been circulating online for days, and suddenly the most important part is missing.
Thanks for the heads-up. However, these are two separate cases. The current post refers to Joshua Khane's case, while the court case in Brazil concerns a different user. I've added the reference to this case because it's quite relevant to the topic.