Latest

Microsoft deletes Xbox account after hack: When thousands of euros in licenses vanish into thin air.

Niklas Profile Avatar 2026
By
Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile Avatar 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Editor-in-Chief at PlayFront and specialist in critical analysis. Niklas Bender stands for a clear editorial stance and fearless journalism. His focus: the deconstruction of PR clichés. He...
Follow:
17 comments
4 MinRead
Xbox Logo Red

A hacked Xbox account is permanently banned by Microsoft. Thousands of euros spent on digital games are gone. The consequences of the purely digital market.

The dream of a purely digital gaming future has recently suffered another devastating blow. Microsoft revoked a hacked user's access to their entire game library instead of restoring the account.

The principle of convenience clashes with reality.

An incident on the Xbox platform highlights the fundamental problem of digital libraries. User JoshuaKhane contacted Microsoft support for help after unauthorized individuals changed his Xbox account login credentials. The company's response was pragmatic.

Microsoft confirmed the unauthorized access in writing but did not restore the account. Instead, the profile was permanently locked, and all OneDrive data, including apparently private family photos, was deleted.

Purchased games worth several thousand euros are thus permanently lost. A support spokesperson advised those affected to simply repurchase the titles with a new account if needed. Outrageous! This is certainly not an isolated incident, but rather the logical consequence of the current licensing agreements. When purchasing digitally, players do not acquire ownership, but merely a temporary license to use the game. This license expires as soon as the platform operator pulls the plug. Or, indeed, suspends the account.

This sounds like a major scandal – so far, however, the story is based solely on the user's account. Microsoft is still silent. Should the case gain wider attention through media coverage, that could change faster than many a Game Pass subscription price.

More Read

Xbox Destroyed
Xbox layoffs: When success no longer protects against dismissal
Playstation Vs Xbox Logo
Shawn Layden calls for more Xbox competition to combat the PlayStation monoculture.
Halo Playstation
Halo: Campaign Evolved — review embargo & release details at a glance

Just a few days earlier, a Brazilian Xbox player had successfully sued Microsoft. After his hacked account was also permanently banned, a court ordered Microsoft to restore the account and the entire game library. It remains to be seen whether Joshua Khane will pursue similar legal action.

The trend towards hardware without a drive accelerates the loss of control.

The news comes at a time when manufacturers are aggressively pushing the move away from physical media. Industry reports indicate that Sony will omit the optical drive as standard equipment in future hardware such as the PS6. Those who want to play discs already have to purchase a separate drive for the PS5 Pro. Microsoft has already tested the market for purely download-based consoles with the Xbox Series X Digital Edition.

This strategy maximizes the profit margins of console manufacturers, as the used market is completely eliminated. At the same time, the balance of power shifts entirely in favor of the corporations. Without a physical backup on the shelf, customers are at the mercy of automated support systems and rigid security policies. A faulty algorithm or a successful hacking attack is enough to irreversibly destroy digital collections worth as much as a small car.

Anyone who still believes they own their digital game library is ignoring the facts. This case painfully demonstrates that convenience comes at the cost of completely abandoning customer rights. As long as console manufacturers outsource support to rigid algorithms and abolish physical media, the PC remains the only platform that offers at least theoretical data security through DRM-free alternatives like GOG. On consoles, the rule now is: you own nothing, but you still pay the full price.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
VIA:thegamer
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
17 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Sergej Eiswert
15. July 2026 19: 01

Michel Schepperle, as I understand it, but via a court decision

0
Reply
Michel Schepperle
15. July 2026 20: 53
Reply to  Sergej Eiswert

That's correct. But it's important to mention because this court ruling shows that digital assets can also be your property.

0
Reply
Gummy bears
15. July 2026 19: 39

Robert Perschel: Yes, Herbert. The internet is full of such reports. You read them daily for years.

0
Reply
OmniGamer
15. July 2026 15: 09

My Microsoft account was hacked in a really nasty way. I had the Microsoft authentication app on my phone. This app contains a 25-digit code that can be used to log in if you forget your passwords, etc. The hacker used this code to gain access. How they got this code, I have no idea; at least my iPhone wasn't hacked. My suspicion is someone inside Microsoft, but that's just a conspiracy theory, of course.
I then received a written record of every step taken by the hacker via email, including what he deleted/changed first and what he changed last (the email address).
I contacted Microsoft Support and of course it led nowhere, no help, no support.

My son lost his Steam login details, I contacted them and provided proof via PayPal (they wanted a specific invoice number) and the account was saved.
Our Netflix account was hacked (no 2FA, bad password), exactly the same thing, proven via Paypal that I am the real PAYING customer and it was restored.

Last edited 14 hours ago by DEXSTR99
0
Reply
Marco Gepunkt
15. July 2026 10: 10

Yes, but it's so convenient not to change a disc!11!!!

1
Reply
Paolo Pinkel
15. July 2026 14: 48
Reply to  Marco Gepunkt

Marco Gepunkt or to write properly for once.

1
Reply
Marcel Lunz
15. July 2026 10: 34

Anyone who gets hacked deserves it, regardless of the platform.

0
Reply
Michael Schöls
15. July 2026 14: 25
Reply to  Marcel Lunz

Marcel Lunz, I hope something like that happens to you someday too.
To best transfer your entire account to the bank

0
Reply
Marcel Lunz
15. July 2026 14: 31
Reply to  Michael Schöls

Michael Schöls says that only the most incredibly stupid people would do that.

PS: My money isn't in the bank 🙃

0
Reply
n4rcotic
15. July 2026 18: 40
Reply to  Marcel Lunz

Just say you get pocket money...

2
Reply
Nico Ratte
15. July 2026 10: 48

And this message from a PlayStation website 🤷 strange, I've had completely different experiences. My account was restored within two weeks, and because of the waiting time, I was even credited with an extra month of Game Pass Ultimate.

0
Reply
Andreas Kuhrmann
15. July 2026 11: 16

If you can prove that the account belongs to you, then you will get it back!

0
Reply
n4rcotic
15. July 2026 11: 33

There is a solution: only use subscriptions and don't own anything. Then the loss is less than if you've built up and paid for a digital library. The only downside is that game saves will be lost. Externally saved game saves probably won't help either, since they're tied to the account/gamertag, right?

Hacks aren't uncommon and can happen to anyone, but the fact that access is completely denied here, even though the user has presumably verified their identity, and Xbox seems unconcerned, demonstrates a lack of customer service and support. To then simply say, "Tough luck, just buy everything again," leaves one shaking their head in disbelief.

I'm looking forward to the future, and if I soon see offers for gaming legal protection insurance on Instagram/Facebook and gaming news sites, then I'll know we're on the right track 😀

1
Reply
N7Dan
15. July 2026 11: 44
Reply to  n4rcotic

I can't shake my vague suspicion that there's a not insignificant amount of irony and sarcasm in your post.

Delicious! 😂

All in all, this is a really dire situation; something simply has to be done in the future regarding the security of our digital assets.

0
Reply
n4rcotic
15. July 2026 11: 49
Reply to  N7Dan

😉
If the legal situation doesn't change in the future, there is unfortunately some truth in the irony and sarcasm, which I hope is not the case.

The number of unreported similar cases is certainly not zero; it's just that not everyone raises their hand and reports it on Reddit and similar platforms.

1
Reply
daedalusone
15. July 2026 11: 28

Oops, someone's trying to fly past the radar.
Half of the post is missing.
It's also about the player who successfully sued in court and Microsoft having to give him everything back.
The topic has been circulating online for days, and suddenly the most important part is missing.

0
Reply
Author
Niklas Bender
15. July 2026 11: 41
Reply to  daedalusone

Thanks for the heads-up. However, these are two separate cases. The current post refers to Joshua Khane's case, while the court case in Brazil concerns a different user. I've added the reference to this case because it's quite relevant to the topic.

3
Reply

The Trends

PlayStation Store Summer Sale 2026: Discounts up to 75 percent

Sony's PlayStation Store Summer Sale starts on July 15th with up to…

5 comments

Capcom plans gigantic DLCs for Resident Evil & Veronica release – report

Leak reveals Capcom's new Resident Evil strategy: Larger story DLCs starting with Resident Evil Requiem…

2 comments

PlayStation Store Summer Sale: The PS5 bestsellers in a price check

Sony's PlayStation Store Summer Sale has started with discounts of up to 75%…

1 comment

You Might Also Like