Microsoft stops digital sales figures: No more Xbox data for Circana & GSD

Microsoft is discontinuing the transmission of digital sales figures to market researchers such as Circana and GSD. Where hard sales data is lacking, only the in-house PR department will rule in the future.

Microsoft has withdrawn from Circana's digital tracking panels in the US and GSD (Game Sales Data) in Europe, effective immediately. This means that official digital sales of Xbox games, Bethesda titles, and Activision Blizzard franchises like Call of Duty will no longer be included in the monthly industry reports.

Market researchers are facing closed doors. From now on, they must resort to projections and estimates. This decision follows the rejection of official Xbox sales figures.

The pattern behind the disguise

The withdrawal from software panels is not an isolated incident, but the logical consequence of a strategy pursued for years. Back in October 2015, Microsoft stopped reporting precise hardware sales figures for the Xbox One. Instead of consoles sold, the company began offering abstract metrics such as the number of active users on the Xbox Network or hours played. By not reporting hardware sales, a company prevents a direct, numerical comparison with its competitors.

Now the company is applying this principle to software. The fact that a heavyweight like Call of Duty only appears as an estimated placeholder in official digital sales rankings undermines the market's comparability.

Microsoft is no longer a digital panel participating publisher. Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-08-20T13:39:56.868Z

The reason for this move lies in the shift in the business model. A subscription system like Game Pass clashes with traditional sales chart metrics. If a game launches on a flat-rate subscription on day one, full-price digital purchases naturally drop. On a public leaderboard, this looks like a defeat. Without reported figures, any game result can be arbitrarily reinterpreted as a success.

For the player, this step means the loss of the last independent check. If sales figures disappear, all that remains are curated press releases about "millions of players reached." That's not a service. That's pure smoke and mirrors.