Latest

Microsoft stops digital sales figures: No more Xbox data for Circana & GSD

Niklas Profile 2026
By
Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

Microsoft is withdrawing from the digital sales panels of Circana and GSD. Why the Xbox company is keeping its sales figures completely secret.

Xbox Logo 2026

Microsoft is discontinuing the transmission of digital sales figures to market researchers such as Circana and GSD. Where hard sales data is lacking, only the in-house PR department will rule in the future.

Microsoft has withdrawn from Circana's digital tracking panels in the US and GSD (Game Sales Data) in Europe, effective immediately. This means that official digital sales of Xbox games, Bethesda titles, and Activision Blizzard franchises like Call of Duty will no longer be included in the monthly industry reports.

Market researchers are facing closed doors. From now on, they must resort to projections and estimates. This decision follows the rejection of official Xbox sales figures.

The pattern behind the disguise

The withdrawal from software panels is not an isolated incident, but the logical consequence of a strategy pursued for years. Back in October 2015, Microsoft stopped reporting precise hardware sales figures for the Xbox One. Instead of consoles sold, the company began offering abstract metrics such as the number of active users on the Xbox Network or hours played. By not reporting hardware sales, a company prevents a direct, numerical comparison with its competitors.

Now the company is applying this principle to software. The fact that a heavyweight like Call of Duty only appears as an estimated placeholder in official digital sales rankings undermines the market's comparability.

More Read

Xbox Series 25 Edition
Xbox Series X25: Price & release date of the anniversary console closes in on the PS5 Pro
PS6 Console Digital Handheld
PS6 and Xbox Project Helix: $1.000 price tag threatens market launch
shuhei yoshida ps5 pro
AI-driven game deluge: Shuhei Yoshida predicts a collapse of attention span

Microsoft is no longer a digital panel participating publisher.

Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-08-20T13:39:56.868Z

The reason for this move lies in the shift in the business model. A subscription system like Game Pass clashes with traditional sales chart metrics. If a game launches on a flat-rate subscription on day one, full-price digital purchases naturally drop. On a public leaderboard, this looks like a defeat. Without reported figures, any game result can be arbitrarily reinterpreted as a success.

For the player, this step means the loss of the last independent check. If sales figures disappear, all that remains are curated press releases about "millions of players reached." That's not a service. That's pure smoke and mirrors.

Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

PlayStation Plus subscription gift: Sony rewards the community with a free code

Sony is rewarding PS Plus users with a free code for Helldivers 2. We'll show you…

3 comments

GT7 Update 1.71 officially revealed: four new cars and fresh races await

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.71 brings the Toyota Chaser on August 20th…

No comments

GTA 6: Leaks hit Rockstar exactly where it's most sensitive

New leaks put Rockstar Games under pressure before the GTA 6 Extended Look…

2 comments

You Might Also Like