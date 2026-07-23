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Microsoft is testing ad-supported cloud gaming with Xbox Insiders.

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Microsoft is testing ad-supported Xbox Cloud Gaming for Insiders. Two minutes of ads for one hour of gameplay without a Game Pass subscription. All the details.

Game Pass May 26

Xbox is looking for volunteers to test pre-game ads. Those without a Game Pass subscription will now pay with their time.

The experiment is now running through the Xbox Insider Program. Users without a paid Game Pass membership will gain access to cloud streaming for selected titles they've already purchased, as well as free-to-play games like "Call of Duty: Warzone" and "Genshin Impact." Even heavyweight titles like "Forza Horizon 6" and "007 First Light" are part of the test, provided the user owns them.

Commercials instead of subscription fees

The price for access without a subscription is precisely defined. Before entering the server queue, a two-minute block of several advertisements is played. The advertisements come from global brands and are adapted to specific regions.

The game session then lasts exactly 60 minutes. Anyone wishing to continue playing after this hour must sit through another two-minute advertisement. Fortunately, Microsoft refrains from interrupting the session during its duration. There are only pop-ups announcing the approaching end of the free trial.

Monetizing the queue

Until now, using Xbox Cloud Gaming was only possible with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. With this current trial, Microsoft is testing the economic viability of a purely ad-financed model. The target audience is clearly defined: users without their own Series X|S hardware who play on TV apps, handhelds, or older Xbox One consoles.

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As expected, Microsoft is marketing this model as a democratization of access. However, the reality behind the PR rhetoric is more sobering. Cloud infrastructure generates real server and electricity costs every minute of gameplay. If users don't pay monthly, the advertising industry has to cover these expenses. Two minutes of video ads per hour of gameplay is the calculated threshold needed to keep the server farms cool and ventilated.

The system isn't new. Free providers like Nvidia GeForce Now have been using queues and ads for their free access for years. Microsoft is simply following suit. And the rest of the industry will almost certainly follow.

A fair deal for casual gamers without hardware. Anyone who can't or doesn't want to spare €21 a month gets a working alternative. Two minutes of waiting time for 60 minutes of server time is a fair offer.

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SOURCES:Xbox Wire
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