MindsEye: Hitman DLC & Crossover officially cancelled

The publishing partnership between IOI Partners and Build A Rocket Boy officially ended on March 16, 2026 – and with it, the highly anticipated Hitman crossover in "MindsEye." While Build A Rocket Boy now takes the reins alone, we must bury our dreams of playing a contract killer in the new action blockbuster.

It sounded like the perfect synergy: IO Interactive's stealth expertise meeting the ambitious vision of Leslie Benzies' new studio. But industry reality has caught up with us. With the end of the collaboration between IOI Partners and Build A Rocket Boy, the game announced in June 2025 is now off the table. Hitman event Officially scrapped.

That the mission takes Agent 47 directly into the world of "MindsEyeThe fact that the integration, which would have been seamless, is now completely gone is a bitter blow for everyone who had hoped for a playful bridge between these worlds. It's a hard cut for the fans, showing just how fragile such collaborations can be.

Build A Rocket Boy goes solo

Going forward, Build A Rocket Boy will assume sole responsibility for publishing "MindsEye". While the studio emphasizes that this move is intended to ensure continuity for the community, the removal of the Hitman DLC leaves a gap in the content plan.

Technically, this means that Build A Rocket Boy now controls everything, from marketing to the server backend. For us players, the question is whether the studio can fill the resulting gap with its own content, without relying on the appeal of established franchises like Hitman. It's a bold step towards independence, and now it needs to deliver.

The community is losing more than just bonus content here. The crossover was a promise of an interconnected gaming world where familiar mechanics – such as silently eliminating targets or the iconic agent atmosphere – would take place within a new technological framework.

Build A Rocket Boy's announcement of future partnerships offers little consolation at the moment. Expectations are now shifting away from the brand mix and towards the pure quality of the base game. "MindsEye" must now prove on its own that it deserves the advance praise even without the support of the most famous bald man in gaming history.

Do you believe MindsEye can compensate for the loss of the Hitman brand with strong content of its own, or was the crossover the main reason for you to follow the project?