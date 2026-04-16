MindsEye Roadmap 2026: New story mission & race builder coming

Developer Build A Rocket Boy is now self-publishing "MindsEye" to communicate more directly with the community and enable faster development cycles. The studio, founded by former Rockstar boss Leslie Benzies, is thus breaking away from external publisher structures and simultaneously presenting new content for 2026, including the story mission "Blacklisted" and the console release of the race builder.

The decision to play to publish yourselfThis is a bold step for a project of this scale. According to the official statement, the team wants to "react more quickly" and provide "first-hand" information.

For us players, this ideally means fewer PR filters and a roadmap that adapts more flexibly to community feedback. In the past, such changes have often led to more honest communication, but they also increase the financial pressure on the studio.

Blacklisted: Focus on single-player precision

With the new mission “Blacklisted”, “MindsEye“Its profile as an action thriller. We slip into the role of assassin Julia Black, who has to eliminate two targets in Redrock City.”

Scenario: Espionage and infiltration within a criminal network.

Espionage and infiltration within a criminal network. Mechanics: The focus appears to be on precision and sabotage, suggesting a more tactical approach than in previous material.

The focus appears to be on precision and sabotage, suggesting a more tactical approach than in previous material. Classification: The setting feels much more focused. While ARCADIA often feels like a giant construction kit, "Blacklisted" shows that MindsEye also wants to work as a narrative solo experience.

A major point of criticism so far has been the gap between the PC and console versions. That's changing now:

Race Builder for consoles: The tool, which PC players already use to create their own tracks, will come to PlayStation and Xbox in 2026. Cross-Library: Console players will have access to the entire library of user-generated content that has already been created on PC. Multiplayer races: Competitive races are integrated as a core component of ARCADIA to increase long-term motivation.

The move to self-publishing is a significant step: Build A Rocket Boy doesn't want to exploit "MindsEye" as a "GTA killer," but rather establish it as its own platform. The roadmap shows a healthy mix of story content and community tools. The fact that the focus in 2026 is heavily on console features and expanding ARCADIA makes sense in order to broaden the player base. It remains to be seen whether the quality of the story missions can keep pace with the freedom of the sandbox gameplay.

What do you think of the new direction – do you believe that self-publishing is good for communication, or is the necessary “pressure” of a large publisher now missing?