MindsEye Update 7.1 brings new ARCADIA mission and logic nodes

Build a Rocketboy has released update 7.1 for "MindsEye". Besides the stealth mission "Blacklisted", this update includes significant enhancements to the PC editor ARCADIA and optimizations to the NPC AI, including new logic nodes.

The centerpiece of the content update is the mission BLACKLISTEDPlayers take on the role of Julia Black, an agent of the Meridian organization. The mission focuses on infiltration and sabotage in Redrock City, with the goal of eliminating two targets within a criminal network. As announced, the mission is intended to reflect the alleged sabotage during the development of the game itself.

Technical upgrades for AI and audio feedback

The developers have also tweaked the responsiveness of the NPCs. They now exhibit more pronounced flight behavior during dynamic events. Furthermore, a logic bug that allowed enemies to change cover during the reload animation has been fixed – a fix that makes the gunplay more predictable.

In the audio department, the ambient sound effects have been adjusted. Importantly for orientation: The warning when leaving the play area is now more clearly audible, which previously often led to unpredictable deaths or mission failures.

PC users will receive tools with update 7.1 that offer deeper scripting options for their own levels. The new logic nodes primarily aim to enhance immersion and NPC control.

Look At & Point of Interest: Characters can now be visually fixed to objects or points in the game world.

Characters can now be visually fixed to objects or points in the game world. Weapon status inquiry: The "Retrieve Weapon Status" and "On Weapon Status Change" nodes can be used to trigger events as soon as a character draws or holsters their weapon.

The "Retrieve Weapon Status" and "On Weapon Status Change" nodes can be used to trigger events as soon as a character draws or holsters their weapon. NPC sound control: The ambient sounds of individual NPCs can be selectively enabled or disabled.

In addition, the AI ​​spawner has been expanded: Creators can now specify whether enemies spawn with their weapons already drawn, which significantly simplifies the creation of ambush scenarios.

Update 7.1 is a solid maintenance package with added gameplay value. While console players primarily benefit from the new mission and improved AI, the PC-exclusive expansion of the ARCADIA editor strengthens the game's longevity through user-generated content. The fix for the reload AI was long overdue to maintain tactical depth in firefights.