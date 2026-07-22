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MindsEye Update 8 brings cross-play multiplayer and UGC to consoles

Mark Avatar 2026
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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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MindsEye Update 8 brings cross-play multiplayer for PS5, Xbox, and PC. In addition to the Grenade Football mode, ARCADIA user-generated content is also coming to consoles for the first time.

Mindseye Update 5

Build A Rocket Boy expands the functionality of "MindsEye" with Update 8, adding cross-platform multiplayer and the new Grenade Football mode to the game.

Furthermore, all user-generated content from the ARCADIA platform is now available for the first time on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Multi-platform netcode and the Grenade Football mode

All platforms now access the same matchmaking pool. The developer has integrated new party systems, text chats, and voice-based communication directly into the user interface to provide the necessary social infrastructure. Technically, this network forms the foundation for the newly introduced multiplayer mode, Grenade Football.

Instead of classic ball play, two teams rely on grenade launchers and explosive physics. Precise trajectories and time-critical detonations replace footwork on the field. This demands clean coordination and is strongly reminiscent of "Rocket League".

ARCADIA user content migrates to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

With this patch, Build A Rocket Boy closes the technical gap between PC and consoles regarding user-generated content. All levels, races, and logic scripts previously created by the PC community using ARCADIA tools are now natively available on consoles. For the first time, console users have access to the entire library of player-generated scenarios.

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Solo players will also receive the Silva E-Series: Summer Circuits time trial challenge. The racing mechanics demand precise line choice and directly transfer results to global leaderboards.

In addition to the content enhancements, Update 8 includes adjustments to renderer stability, audio mixing, and collision detection. Detailed code changes and bug fixes are documented separately by the development team in the [documentation/section name]. Patch notes.

Update 8 brings the necessary technical consolidation to "MindsEye". Crossplay and the transfer of ARCADIA community content to consoles significantly expand the game's foundation. Whether the gameplay of Grenade Football will retain the user base in the long term remains to be seen. Console players primarily benefit from direct access to the established PC content catalog.

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