Minecraft Dungeons II announced: Release in 2026 for PS5 & Co.

Xbox Game Studios and Mojang have surprisingly announced the sequel "Minecraft Dungeons II" for consoles, PC, and specifically for the "Switch 2". This finally gives the spin-off a sequel after years of content silence, one that will expand upon the foundation of the first game both technically and in terms of gameplay.

The first teaser promises a completely new threat in a world that, while still playfully oriented towards the action-RPG genre, shows significantly greater ambitions in terms of its locations.

The jump to the “Switch 2”

The confirmation for the "Switch 2" is the technical highlight of this announcement. While the first game often struggled with frame rate issues on the current Switch when faced with large numbers of enemies, the mention of the new Nintendo hardware suggests we'll be dealing with significantly more complex particle effects and larger groups of mobs. However, the fact that the game is also being released for the older Switch suggests that the engine will remain scalable and that we shouldn't expect a radical departure in the art style.

Initial details regarding specific mechanics remain vague, but mention "high-stakes encounters" and entirely new locations. In the predecessor, the system was heavily tied to equipment. For the sequel, it will be crucial whether Mojang adds more depth to the skill trees to create long-term motivation for hardcore grinders.

The description also mentions a "world in crisis." This could indicate a cohesive overworld, instead of the strict mission selection from the campfire that often disrupted the gameplay in the first game.

More than just a kiddie Diablo?

"Minecraft Dungeons II“It has to strike a balance between keeping the beginning as simple as possible while offering enough complexity in the endgame. The first installment was a solid “Diablo-lite” game, but suffered from a rather repetitive loop in the late game. The collaboration with Double Eleven suggests that they've incorporated their expertise in console ports and technical polishing right from the start.”

“Minecraft Dungeons II” won’t be a graphical marvel, but support for the new Nintendo generation promises performance that finally does justice to the fast-paced gameplay. If Mojang fleshes out the loot system, it could become the perfect long-term co-op hit.

Do you think the classic equipment system will be retained, or will the game need real character classes this time?