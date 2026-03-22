Minecraft World: First theme park to arrive in London in 2027

Mojang Studios and Merlin Entertainments will open “Minecraft World” in London in 2027, which will feature, among other things, the world’s first Minecraft roller coaster and immersive biomes.

The Minecraft World theme park will open in 2027 as a permanent part of the Chessington World of Adventures Resort southwest of London. According to official figures, the investment for the project amounts to approximately £50 million (around €60 million). This marks the first permanent, large-scale implementation of the brand in a theme park, following previous projects such as the “Minecraft Experience“were rather temporary in nature.”

This is what's behind Minecraft World

The project is part of a global collaboration between Swedish developer Mojang Studios and Merlin Entertainments, the world's second-largest operator of visitor attractions. For Chessington, this means a massive transformation: the existing "Wild Asia" area will be completely replaced by the new themed world.

Unlike previous smaller events, Minecraft World aims to make the gameplay experience physically tangible. To ensure authenticity, well-known Minecraft creators such as DanTDM and Grian were involved in the design process to guarantee that the implementation of the game mechanics and aesthetics meets the community's expectations.

We're building Minecraft World at Chessington World of Adventures!



Opening in 2027!



🎢 Attractions and adventures

🛍️ Biggest Minecraft shop ever

🍗 Minecraft food

👀 Mob encounters



More coming soon! pic.twitter.com/uJZMh08a15 - Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 21, 2026

Planned attractions and features

The area will be based on the iconic elements of the game and will include the following key points:

World's first Minecraft roller coaster: A specially designed ride attraction intended to transfer the feeling of minecart rides from the game to real tracks.

A specially designed ride attraction intended to transfer the feeling of minecart rides from the game to real tracks. Interactive Adventures: Visitors can solve tasks in physically recreated biomes that are based on the crafting and survival elements of the game.

Visitors can solve tasks in physically recreated biomes that are based on the crafting and survival elements of the game. Retail & Gastronomy: Plans include the world's largest Minecraft shop as well as themed restaurants offering food from the game universe (e.g., "Suspicious Stew" or "Cake").

Plans include the world's largest Minecraft shop as well as themed restaurants offering food from the game universe (e.g., "Suspicious Stew" or "Cake"). Mob encounters: Life-size replicas of Creepers, Villagers and other creatures will be part of the scenery.

Minecraft is on par with Nintendo and Pokémon

The announcement comes at a time when video game IPs are increasingly occupying physical spaces. While Super Nintendo World is already operating successfully in Japan and the US, and PokéPark Kanto is about to launch in Japan, Minecraft World is the first major foray of this kind into Europe.

Strategically, the timing is cleverly chosen: With the release of “ announced for 2026Minecraft Dungeons 2"and the "Minecraft Movie", the franchise remains in the media spotlight before the park takes monetization to the physical level in 2027.