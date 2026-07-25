Mistfall Hunter: Gameplay trailer shows extraction action

A new gameplay trailer for "Mistfall Hunter" provides deeper insights into the dark extraction mechanics of the PvPvE action RPG from developer Bellring Games and publisher Skystone Games.

The video showcases the interplay of magic and weapon swapping in action. As Gyldhunters, players fight for valuable Gyldenblood in the corrupted Gyldenmist. Those who die in the fog lose all their equipment. The combat system combines precise melee combat with tactical elements for solo players or three-person squads. Six distinct classes offer dynamic counter-attack options. The trailer demonstrates the combination of magic and steel, as well as the synergy of abilities in direct combat.

The game will be released on July 29th for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.