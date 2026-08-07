Latest

Mistfall Hunter: Season 1 Roadmap Revealed

Lukas Author 2026
By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:
3 MinRead
No comments

Mistfall Hunter surpasses the million mark. Bellring Games unveils the Season 1 roadmap, including Brandrgarde solo mode, events, and the Javelin weapon.

Mistfall Hunters

One million Gyldhunters already roam the dark world of Weavereach. Developer Bellring Games is thanking them with in-game gifts and is expanding "Mistfall Hunter" extensively with a packed roadmap.

Roadmap brings solo mode and fresh content

One million sales shortly after launch is a creative exclamation mark. But Bellring Games isn't resting on its laurels. The developers have presented the roadmap for Season 1, clearly showing where things are headed in the coming months.

The Einherjar Mist Lords challenges and a higher drop rate for Dried Flower Knots began with the live update on August 6th. The Soul Harvest event follows on August 14th, featuring new bosses and exclusive rewards.

The biggest turning point for many fans comes in mid-September with Phase 2: the solo mode for Brandrgarde opens its gates. On both Normal and Cataclysm difficulty, lone wolves can fight their way through the Extraction map alone. This was arguably the loudest community request since release.

This brings new risks. Splitting matchmaking queues increases wait times. Furthermore, balancing without squad synergies becomes extremely tricky. Developer Bellring Games is aware of these issues and promises adjustments in advance.

More Read

Mistfall Hunters
Mistfall Hunter: Gameplay trailer shows extraction action
Bellwright Review
TEST: Bellwright – No Man's Sky in the Middle Ages
Mistfall Hunters
Mistfall Hunter: Brutal Souls-like extraction gameplay in the beta showcase

Phase 3 will bring the Ancestor Tree Match event and new world bosses later this fall. The Javelin, a throwing spear weapon for the Blackarrow class, has also been confirmed for Season 2. The pipeline is complete.

In-game rewards for participating

Anyone who logs in before August 12th will receive gifts in their inbox. Besides the "Spellcasting" pose, there's Moonlight Nectar and two Combat Bags. A nice bonus for loyalty.

At the same time, the team is working on performance. They are investigating the latency issues and micro-stuttering that have occurred in recent days. A final fix is ​​still pending. The developers will provide updates as soon as there is significant progress.

Bellring Games listens to the community and delivers quickly. The solo mode for Brandrgarde addresses the biggest criticism since launch. If the balancing in single-player mode is right, Mistfall Hunter will remain a hot prospect in the genre.

Is the planned solo mode in September sufficient for you, or do you fear that splitting the matchmaking queue will thin out the lobbies too much?

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

PS5 / PS5 Pro – New firmware beta unlocks PSSR 2 improvement

The new PS5 beta update brings automatic activation for the PS5 Pro…

5 comments

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Free 4K/60 fps upgrade and final story mission available

Ghost Recon Wildlands receives a free upgrade after 9 years: 4K/60FPS for PS5,…

13 comments

GTA 6: Pre-orders are underway, but preview reports are completely missing.

GTA 6 will be released in November 2026, and pre-orders are open. However, there are no hands-on reviews at all.

10 comments

You Might Also Like