Mistfall Hunter: Season 1 Roadmap Revealed

One million Gyldhunters already roam the dark world of Weavereach. Developer Bellring Games is thanking them with in-game gifts and is expanding "Mistfall Hunter" extensively with a packed roadmap.

Roadmap brings solo mode and fresh content

One million sales shortly after launch is a creative exclamation mark. But Bellring Games isn't resting on its laurels. The developers have presented the roadmap for Season 1, clearly showing where things are headed in the coming months.

The Einherjar Mist Lords challenges and a higher drop rate for Dried Flower Knots began with the live update on August 6th. The Soul Harvest event follows on August 14th, featuring new bosses and exclusive rewards.

The biggest turning point for many fans comes in mid-September with Phase 2: the solo mode for Brandrgarde opens its gates. On both Normal and Cataclysm difficulty, lone wolves can fight their way through the Extraction map alone. This was arguably the loudest community request since release.

This brings new risks. Splitting matchmaking queues increases wait times. Furthermore, balancing without squad synergies becomes extremely tricky. Developer Bellring Games is aware of these issues and promises adjustments in advance.

Phase 3 will bring the Ancestor Tree Match event and new world bosses later this fall. The Javelin, a throwing spear weapon for the Blackarrow class, has also been confirmed for Season 2. The pipeline is complete.

In-game rewards for participating

Anyone who logs in before August 12th will receive gifts in their inbox. Besides the "Spellcasting" pose, there's Moonlight Nectar and two Combat Bags. A nice bonus for loyalty.

At the same time, the team is working on performance. They are investigating the latency issues and micro-stuttering that have occurred in recent days. A final fix is ​​still pending. The developers will provide updates as soon as there is significant progress.

Bellring Games listens to the community and delivers quickly. The solo mode for Brandrgarde addresses the biggest criticism since launch. If the balancing in single-player mode is right, Mistfall Hunter will remain a hot prospect in the genre.

Is the planned solo mode in September sufficient for you, or do you fear that splitting the matchmaking queue will thin out the lobbies too much?