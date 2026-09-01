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Monetization before hardware volume: Sony's new PlayStation strategy

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki is halting the aggressive PS5 sales strategy. The focus is now on generating higher revenues from the 125 million PlayStation users.

PS5 Pro Price Hike

Sony will forgo aggressive hardware sales in the second half of the PS5's lifespan and shift its operational focus entirely to increasing revenue per existing customer. Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki reiterated this in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The end of console expansion

Sony's change in strategy is based on the finding that the hardware base is saturated with 125 million monthly active users in the PlayStation ecosystem. Totoki substantiates this with his statement. his statements from mid-AugustMargins in the hardware business are already under pressure. Rising component costs and semiconductor shortages have driven the PlayStation 5's selling price up by 30 percent during its current life cycle – a historically exceptional situation in the console market.

The consequence is logical. Management accepts declining hardware sales because subsidized hardware hardly generates any profit for new customers. The only profitable approach is retaining users within their own ecosystem.

Recurring revenue as a key metric

The focus is now on subscriptions such as PlayStation Plus, digital game purchases, and in-game transactions. Sony utilizes the closed structure of its own platform. For digital sales in the PlayStation Store, the company typically collects a 30 percent commission from third-party developers, while for its own productions, the margin is 100 percent.

The push strategy is shifting from hardware to monetization. For consumers, this potentially means higher prices for services, the gradual disappearance of the physical used market due to purely digital hardware revisions, and a greater integration of live service elements.

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Hardware plays only a minor role for Sony in this generation. The goal is maximum revenue per user within a closed ecosystem, while the pricing structure for software and subscriptions will continue to rise.

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VIA:Kotaku
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