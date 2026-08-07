Monopoly lawsuits: Sony pays $7,85 million settlement and fears for its console monopoly.

Sony is facing legal action in at least five countries worldwide because the company is enforcing a digital monopoly on the PlayStation and is gradually or soon phasing out physical discs.

Class action lawsuits in the US, UK, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Mexico accuse Sony Interactive Entertainment of unfair trading practices and abuse of a dominant market position. The legal proceedings began with the case of Caccuri v. Sony Interactive Entertainment in the US, which, after years of litigation, ended in April 2026 with a settlement of $7,85 million. Sony paid this amount to customers who had purchased digital games from the PlayStation Store between April 2019 and December 2023.

The 30 percent cut and the elimination of the retail market

The core of the lawsuit stems from 2019. At that time, Sony withdrew from selling digital download codes through retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Since then, there has been only one store for digital games on the PlayStation: Sony's own platform. Sony takes a 30 percent commission on every sale – and third-party retailers cannot undercut this price with competing offers.

Law firms like Milberg London argue in a billion-dollar British lawsuit that digital store prices were on average 74 percent higher than the prices of physical discs at retailers. Until now, the physical market – new products in stores, used games, lending to friends – acted as an indirect price regulator. If the disc disappears, this corrective mechanism vanishes completely.

Discs don't die quietly: 70 million sales in 2025

The announced halt to disc production significantly worsens Sony's legal situation. Consumer protection organizations such as the Dutch Stichting Massaschade & Consument (with a claim value of approximately €500 million) and members of parliament in Mexico are taking action. use The discontinuation of physical media is the central argument: From 2028 onwards, Sony alone will determine the prices, availability and lifespan of games.

The market continues to show demand for physical media. Sony is estimated to have sold 70 million physical discs by 2025. Major blockbusters like "Ghost of Yotei" and "Resident Evil Requiem" achieved sales figures in physical media that were significantly above the platform average. The global used game market is currently estimated at approximately US$7,2 billion.

The definition of the market determines Sony's risk.

Legally, the issue is not whether Sony is successful with the PlayStation. The crucial point is the definition of the relevant market. Sony argues in court that it competes with Xbox, Nintendo, and PC. The plaintiffs, however, define the PlayStation ecosystem as a separate market. Within this closed system, Sony holds a 100% monopoly.

Should courts such as the British Competition Appeal Tribunal follow this logic, Sony faces potential fines in the billions and a forced opening of the system to third-party stores.

The US settlement of nearly $8 million is a pittance for Sony. The real risk lies in Europe. If Sony loses the cases in Great Britain or the Netherlands, the current business model of closed console ecosystems will collapse. For gamers, the legal battle means nothing in the short term, but everything in the long term: Either console purchases will remain a closed system without price competition from 2028 onwards, or Sony will have to allow third-party digital stores on the PlayStation.