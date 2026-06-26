Monster Hunter Stories 3: Rudy DLC and free update are here

Capcom brings back the legendary companion Navirou in "Monster Hunter Stories 3" and intertwines his story with the current JRPG. Those looking for the most challenging endgame content will also get it completely free.

The story expansion "Additional Side Story: Rudy" is now available for all platforms and costs ten euros. Those who own the Deluxe or Premium Deluxe Edition can download the new content at no extra cost.

The story centers on the royal Felyne Rudy, who, during an exploration, stumbles into an absurd situation and lands right in front of Navirou. Fans of the series will recognize this eccentric companion as the savior of the world from previous installments.

The expansion uses this device for a cross-generational encounter that sheds light on the origins of the royal Felynes. Gameplay-wise, a boss fight against the infamous Elder Dragon Nergigante awaits at the end of the journey. However, according to director Ryozo Tsujimoto, the beast cannot be captured in the DLC. A pity.

Royal monsters flood the endgame

Along with the paid story mode, Capcom has released a massive free update specifically aimed at professionals after completing the main story. Once a completed save game is loaded, the final boss fight is available on the new difficulty level "Hard".

Whoever conquers this tough challenge changes the entire game world. Almost every creature in the game can then appear in the wild as an extremely powerful "Royal Monster." This even includes invasive species and unpredictable Elder Dragons. For dedicated riders, this means one thing above all: endless grinding at a professional level.

Ten euros for a manageable story island with a boss fight is a hefty price, especially when you can't even ride Nergigante as a Monstie. The real value of this update lies in the free endgame boost. Unlocking the royal monsters completely revitalizes the open world for long-term players. Capcom delivers exactly what the community has been missing since the March release: brutal challenges instead of mindless egg-collecting.