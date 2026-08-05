Monster Hunter Wilds: Free prologue demo playable now

Capcom has released a new free demo for "Monster Hunter Wilds" that covers the entire introduction. Your progress from the prologue will transfer directly to the full version upon purchase.

Free hunt for the undecided

Capcom has released the free "Prologue Demo" for Monster Hunter Wilds for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam in offline mode. You can try out the story from the prologue to the beginning of chapters 1-3 "To the Forest" without a time limit.

All 14 weapon types are available to you immediately, as is the full character editor. If you enjoy your first hunt, you can seamlessly transfer your created hunter and your progress to the full version upon purchase. No loss. No starting over.

Capcom's decision to take this step a year and a half after the original February 28, 2025 release is deliberate. Performance benchmarks were initially omitted for the PC version, leaving many players skeptical. Those who have hesitated or wanted to know how smoothly the game runs on their own hardware will now receive the most reliable answer: real-world testing.

Edition chaos cleared up

Along with the demo, Capcom is revamping its digital lineup in the store. The previous Deluxe and Premium Deluxe bundles are being removed. They are being replaced by a new Gold Edition for €79,99 and bundled cosmetic packs for up to €59,99. Those who simply want to play the main game will experience less confusion at checkout.

Capcom is clearly expanding its base here before the franchise enters its next phase. A Switch 2 version is in development, and a major expansion is already planned for 2027.Ancestry“ in the calendar.

The prologue demo is a smart move. Capcom is primarily addressing the uncertainty PC gamers face regarding hardware checks, making it easy to get started. Anyone who missed out on the title in 2025 now has the perfect opportunity to try it out risk-free.

Is an offline demo of the prologue enough for you to get a real impression of the hunt, or would you have preferred a challenging high-end quest in the style of older Monster Hunter demos?