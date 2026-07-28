Latest

Monster Hunter Wilds: Update 1.042 brings offline event quests and demo transfer

Lukas Author 2026
By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

Monster Hunter Wilds Update 1.042 will be released on August 4th. Capcom is making all 26 event quests playable offline and integrating demo save data.

Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance

Capcom will release update 1.042 for "Monster Hunter Wilds" on August 4th for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The patch makes all 26 event quests playable offline and prepares the game for the save data transfer of the upcoming prologue demo.

No more online requirement for event quests

Capcom is making the right adjustments. Starting August 4th, you'll no longer need to be online for all 26 event and challenge quests. Whether it's the special task against Gogmazios or quests like "Dream Staircase" – everything is now permanently integrated into the game and will remain playable even without an internet connection. Even the temporary quest "On Prescription" will be permanently added.

This is a huge improvement for the game's longevity. No more worrying about server outages or poor Wi-Fi when farming rare materials. In addition, Capcom has finally reorganized the quest list at the counter: Available quests are now at the top. A small change, but with a big impact on the daily grind.

Demo preparation and performance fixes

The new prologue demo starts the day after the update, on August 5th. Players who make progress there can seamlessly carry it over to the main game – provided there is no existing save file there.

Under the hood, the roughly 3,5 GB patch tackles typical teething problems. Stuttering with frame capping and NVIDIA DLSS enabled should be a thing of the past. Sword and Shield users can once again place traps from focus mode without delay. Additionally, there are bug fixes for textures on Guardian Fulgur Anjanath and the hitboxes of Arch-tempered Arkveld.

More Read

Pragmata Hacking
Capcom: 23,81 million games sold – Pragmata and Resident Evil driving the share price
Resident Evil Japan Setting
Capcom's Remake Formula: How Old Classics Secure the Future of the Series
Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen
Dragon's Dogma 2: Capcom focuses on dungeons instead of level scaling for the expansion.

An exemplary quality-of-life update. Making event quests playable offline should really be the industry standard, but is unfortunately rare these days. Capcom shows genuine respect for the community's time and purchases here. The save data transfer for the prologue demo also removes the pressure to waste time in the trial version.

Your urge to hunt Gogmazios on the go, even with a handheld device or an unstable connection: Will you actively use the offline option, or are you always online in co-op anyway?

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

PlayStation Store Summer Sale Wave 2: Starfield & Indiana Jones significantly reduced

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale has been updated! New top deals for PS5 &…

1 comment

PlayStation Plus Essential: First Day-One release in August confirmed

PS Plus Essential will offer the co-op game Big… starting August 4, 2026.

1 comment

Far Cry Project Kodiak: Ubisoft cancels extraction shooter experiment

Far Cry is getting a new open-world game called Project Kodiak from Vantage Studios,…

3 comments

You Might Also Like