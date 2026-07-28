Monster Hunter Wilds: Update 1.042 brings offline event quests and demo transfer

Capcom will release update 1.042 for "Monster Hunter Wilds" on August 4th for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The patch makes all 26 event quests playable offline and prepares the game for the save data transfer of the upcoming prologue demo.

No more online requirement for event quests

Capcom is making the right adjustments. Starting August 4th, you'll no longer need to be online for all 26 event and challenge quests. Whether it's the special task against Gogmazios or quests like "Dream Staircase" – everything is now permanently integrated into the game and will remain playable even without an internet connection. Even the temporary quest "On Prescription" will be permanently added.

This is a huge improvement for the game's longevity. No more worrying about server outages or poor Wi-Fi when farming rare materials. In addition, Capcom has finally reorganized the quest list at the counter: Available quests are now at the top. A small change, but with a big impact on the daily grind.

Demo preparation and performance fixes

The new prologue demo starts the day after the update, on August 5th. Players who make progress there can seamlessly carry it over to the main game – provided there is no existing save file there.

Under the hood, the roughly 3,5 GB patch tackles typical teething problems. Stuttering with frame capping and NVIDIA DLSS enabled should be a thing of the past. Sword and Shield users can once again place traps from focus mode without delay. Additionally, there are bug fixes for textures on Guardian Fulgur Anjanath and the hitboxes of Arch-tempered Arkveld.

An exemplary quality-of-life update. Making event quests playable offline should really be the industry standard, but is unfortunately rare these days. Capcom shows genuine respect for the community's time and purchases here. The save data transfer for the prologue demo also removes the pressure to waste time in the trial version.

Your urge to hunt Gogmazios on the go, even with a handheld device or an unstable connection: Will you actively use the offline option, or are you always online in co-op anyway?