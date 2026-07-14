Monster Hunter Wilds is getting permanently cheaper: Capcom is streamlining its editions.

Capcom is permanently lowering the price of the standard edition of "Monster Hunter Wilds" starting August 4, 2026, and simultaneously scrapping the previous DLC chaos. Anyone who has been considering buying it should hold off for another two weeks.

Price reduction and inventory in the store

Capcom is getting serious and is offering a permanent discount on the main game on digital platforms. Currently, you still have to pay the full €79,99 in the PlayStation Store. This price will decrease starting in early August. The publisher hasn't yet revealed exactly how much we'll save, but every euro saved is a euro well spent.

At the same time, the old, confusing array of editions will be completely removed from the stores. The existing Deluxe and Premium Deluxe Editions, as well as the old Cosmetic DLC Pass, will be discontinued on August 3, 2026.

What remains is a neat trio. Besides the more affordable Standard Edition, there will now be a Gold Edition that bundles the main game and all previously released DLC. Cosmetic collectors can opt for the new Cosmetic DLC Collection or the streamlined Extras Cosmetic DLC Pack. It's all quite straightforward.

Here's the breakdown of the content included in the bundle products.



*The Extras Cosmetic DLC Pack includes select paid cosmetic DLC only previously available as standalone products. pic.twitter.com/z25u4LPICy - Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 14, 2026

The path is clear for Ascendance

The tactic behind this action is simple. Capcom is preparing the ground for its first major expansion, called... Ancestry The expansion, which was announced at the Summer Game Fest in June for next year, aims to ensure that new players can be launched into the hunt with as few barriers as possible before the add-on once again keeps the community glued to their controllers for days on end.

This is the perfect opportunity for newcomers. Anyone who has avoided the main game so far due to the high price will get the ideal entry point in August.