MOOSA Dirty Fate: The darkest Korean RPG about cannibalism and sword fighting

South Korean studio FLASK has officially announced the dark action game "MOOSA: Dirty Fate" for 2027, with the title launching directly on Xbox Game Pass. The game combines the historical setting of 17th-century Korea with dark fantasy elements, focusing on brutal sword fights and a grim narrative of revenge and ambition.

Historical setting meets cannibalism horror

The plot of “MOOSA: Dirty FateThe game is set in an era where famine and disease have destabilized the country. According to the first trailer, the game explores the collapse of societal structures: starving people devour the dead, while a mysterious plague and unknown forces in the southern provinces cause massacres. The player takes on the role of a "Moosa"—a master of martial arts—who battles monsters and human opponents amidst this chaos.

Developer information and early gameplay footage suggest a precise, physical combat system. The name "Moosa" (warrior/martial artist) is quite fitting:

Weapon focus: The focus is on realistic-looking, but uncompromising sword work.

The focus is on realistic-looking, but uncompromising sword work. Opponent variation: Besides human soldiers, “terrible monsters” represent the core of the challenge, suggesting influences from Korean mythology.

Besides human soldiers, “terrible monsters” represent the core of the challenge, suggesting influences from Korean mythology. The atmosphere: The visual design relies on a desaturated, gloomy art style to capture the bleakness of the 17th century.

With "MOOSA: Dirty Fate," another title joins the ranks of top-tier action exports from South Korea, which recently impressed with games like "Lies of P" and "Stellar Blade," both technically and in terms of gameplay. The setting is fresh, and the premise of the "devouring plague" provides the necessary brutality.

The long release window remains a critical factor: 2027 is still a long way off. By then, the studio must prove that the combat system possesses the necessary depth to hold its own against the strong competition in the genre. Further details about the game are expected soon.