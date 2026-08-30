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Mortal Shell 2: First major patch corrects scaling and performance

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Mortal Shell 2 receives its first major update: Cold Symmetry fixes the riposte scaling, optimizes performance, and adds new items.

mortal shell 2

Just under a week after launch, Cold Symmetry delivers the first major update for "Mortal Shell 2". The patch fixes the faulty counter-scaling, expands the game world with additional beacons, and reduces enemy numbers to optimize performance.

Developer Cold Symmetry is addressing the weaknesses that became apparent immediately after release with the first comprehensive post-launch update. The focus is on overhauling the parry and riposte mechanics.

Previously, counter damage in higher difficulty levels like New Game Plus or Night Mode didn't scale cleanly with enemy hit points. Now, damage is calculated directly from the counter animation and scales dynamically with the enemy's maximum health. Additionally, invincibility frames have been standardized and recovery times after a successful counter have been shortened, restoring control to the player more quickly after a parry.

Targeted balancing in world design

In addition to the mechanical adjustments, the update also affects exploration of the game world. New beacons have been placed in the Fainweald and Mammon areas, but these are only active during daylight hours. To improve the frame rate, the team has reduced enemy density in particularly densely populated areas. This significantly reduces the CPU load on consoles and PC without compromising the core combat system.

New consumable items such as fragile tarstones or Egon's Stone also expand the item system: the latter allows revival at the dungeon entrance without loss of the Gloom resource, but breaks after use.

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Mortal Shell 2 launches open beta before release on August 20th.

PC performance meets console standards

The reduction in enemy density highlights the ongoing problem of modern Soulslike games: AI scaling and density are hitting performance limits.

From a technical point of view, the adjustment of the riposte calculation is the most important fix in the entire patch package. The fact that damage values ​​were previously sometimes applied twice or not at all is a serious programming error in the combat system of a genre that demands absolute precision. Furthermore, fixing the enemy tracking mechanics mitigates inexplicable magnetism effects during attacks.

Cold Symmetry fixes the mathematical errors in damage calculation from the launch version and stabilizes the frame rate by reducing asset density. For players, this means correct hitboxes, functioning damage scaling in New Game Plus, and more stable frame rates in densely populated areas.

To the complete Patch notes.

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N7Dan
30. August 2026 08: 42

That's what's so commendable about these small studios (besides the unparalleled support from major AAA studios like CD Projekt Red or Ubisoft): they optimize and keep their product alive. The latest proof of this is currently the absolutely magnificent Stalker 2, which is unrecognizable after its release almost two years ago and now represents the most immersive single-player experience I've ever had.

Mortal Shell 2 is a very well-made Soulslike game, but it suffers in other areas (and here the lower budget is simply noticeable), such as the complete lack of animations (activating switches and mechanisms, picking up items, etc.) or entire scenes where the screen suddenly goes black and an animation simply disappears. It's a shame, because for me, these elements are crucial for maintaining immersion, and it's precisely because of this that I don't believe the game will hold up well in the long run.

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