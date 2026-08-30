Mortal Shell 2: First major patch corrects scaling and performance

Just under a week after launch, Cold Symmetry delivers the first major update for "Mortal Shell 2". The patch fixes the faulty counter-scaling, expands the game world with additional beacons, and reduces enemy numbers to optimize performance.

Developer Cold Symmetry is addressing the weaknesses that became apparent immediately after release with the first comprehensive post-launch update. The focus is on overhauling the parry and riposte mechanics.

Previously, counter damage in higher difficulty levels like New Game Plus or Night Mode didn't scale cleanly with enemy hit points. Now, damage is calculated directly from the counter animation and scales dynamically with the enemy's maximum health. Additionally, invincibility frames have been standardized and recovery times after a successful counter have been shortened, restoring control to the player more quickly after a parry.

Targeted balancing in world design

In addition to the mechanical adjustments, the update also affects exploration of the game world. New beacons have been placed in the Fainweald and Mammon areas, but these are only active during daylight hours. To improve the frame rate, the team has reduced enemy density in particularly densely populated areas. This significantly reduces the CPU load on consoles and PC without compromising the core combat system.

New consumable items such as fragile tarstones or Egon's Stone also expand the item system: the latter allows revival at the dungeon entrance without loss of the Gloom resource, but breaks after use.

PC performance meets console standards

The reduction in enemy density highlights the ongoing problem of modern Soulslike games: AI scaling and density are hitting performance limits.

From a technical point of view, the adjustment of the riposte calculation is the most important fix in the entire patch package. The fact that damage values ​​were previously sometimes applied twice or not at all is a serious programming error in the combat system of a genre that demands absolute precision. Furthermore, fixing the enemy tracking mechanics mitigates inexplicable magnetism effects during attacks.

Cold Symmetry fixes the mathematical errors in damage calculation from the launch version and stabilizes the frame rate by reducing asset density. For players, this means correct hitboxes, functioning damage scaling in New Game Plus, and more stable frame rates in densely populated areas.

To the complete Patch notes.