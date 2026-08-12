Latest

Mortal Shell 2: Difficulty level can be lowered via an in-game item – at the cost of trophies.

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

Mortal Shell 2 offers customizable difficulty levels via an item system. The Slayer Seal makes combat easier on the PS5, but disables trophies starting in August.

mortal shell 2

Developer Cold Symmetry is integrating a dynamic item system into "Mortal Shell 2" to adjust the difficulty level. Activating the strongest assistance setting will disable all trophies and achievements. The action RPG will be released on August 20, 2026, for PS5 and PC.

The butcher's seal throws off balance.

Instead of classic menu sliders, the sequel uses an internal system of modifiable equipment. The so-called "Slayer Seal" significantly alters the core mechanics of the combat system.

Successful executions fully restore both health and resolve. Players can compensate for positioning or timing errors with aggressive offense. Cold Symmetry directly impacts damage calculation and resource management. However, equipping this item will disqualify players from all trophy progress on that save file. This is a fair compromise for accessibility without diminishing achievement stats.

Night mode for hardcore players

The system also works in reverse. The "Gloombound Flame" switches the game to a night mode that scales enemy stats and increases the aggressive AI. Igniting the flame unlocks exclusive events, event enemies, and specific loot. In addition to these extreme settings, there are other seals that affect basic parry and block mechanics. The "Vatra's Seal," for example, transforms the standard timing parry into a temporary, all-around shield.

Explore the finer details of Mortal Shell II. First up, game difficulty and how it affects your experience. #mortalshell

MORTAL SHELL II (@mortalshellgame.bsky.social) 2026-08-10T16:04:09.857Z

Cold Symmetry sidesteps the old debate about easy modes in Soulslike games with a functional design solution. Instead of simply reducing enemy HP bars across the board in the menu, the developers link these advantages to gameplay mechanics and system locks. Those who don't want to learn the mechanics get to see the credits, but forfeit their right to digital trophies. It's a clearly defined deal. From a gameplay perspective, the approach is well executed.

More Read

mortal shell 2
Mortal Shell 2 launches open beta before release on August 20th.
mortal shell 2
Mortal Shell II: Release Date & Open-World Details Revealed
mortal shell 2
Mortal Shell II: Major gameplay reveal and "Revered Edition" unveiled

Item-based scaling is a well-thought-out compromise for the Soulslike genre. Players retain full control over the difficulty level, while the integrity of the achievement system is preserved for the core target audience. Those seeking accessibility will have to accept the trophy lock. A fair trade.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

GTA 6: Gameplay leak describes focus on AI response, UGC and PS5 Pro

According to new insider reports, GTA 6 relies on Take-Two patents, precise controls, and PS5 DualSense features.

No comments

Return to Middle-earth – The Lord of the Rings: War in the North is surprisingly back.

Aspyr is bringing back War in the North as a Legacy Edition. All the details…

No comments

Marvel's Wolverine: Premature preview reveals surprising weaknesses

An early preview of Marvel's Wolverine reveals weaknesses in the combat system and level design.

2 comments

You Might Also Like