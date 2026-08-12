Mortal Shell 2: Difficulty level can be lowered via an in-game item – at the cost of trophies.

Developer Cold Symmetry is integrating a dynamic item system into "Mortal Shell 2" to adjust the difficulty level. Activating the strongest assistance setting will disable all trophies and achievements. The action RPG will be released on August 20, 2026, for PS5 and PC.

The butcher's seal throws off balance.

Instead of classic menu sliders, the sequel uses an internal system of modifiable equipment. The so-called "Slayer Seal" significantly alters the core mechanics of the combat system.

Successful executions fully restore both health and resolve. Players can compensate for positioning or timing errors with aggressive offense. Cold Symmetry directly impacts damage calculation and resource management. However, equipping this item will disqualify players from all trophy progress on that save file. This is a fair compromise for accessibility without diminishing achievement stats.

Night mode for hardcore players

The system also works in reverse. The "Gloombound Flame" switches the game to a night mode that scales enemy stats and increases the aggressive AI. Igniting the flame unlocks exclusive events, event enemies, and specific loot. In addition to these extreme settings, there are other seals that affect basic parry and block mechanics. The "Vatra's Seal," for example, transforms the standard timing parry into a temporary, all-around shield.

Explore the finer details of Mortal Shell II. First up, game difficulty and how it affects your experience. #mortalshell MORTAL SHELL II (@mortalshellgame.bsky.social) 2026-08-10T16:04:09.857Z

Cold Symmetry sidesteps the old debate about easy modes in Soulslike games with a functional design solution. Instead of simply reducing enemy HP bars across the board in the menu, the developers link these advantages to gameplay mechanics and system locks. Those who don't want to learn the mechanics get to see the credits, but forfeit their right to digital trophies. It's a clearly defined deal. From a gameplay perspective, the approach is well executed.

Item-based scaling is a well-thought-out compromise for the Soulslike genre. Players retain full control over the difficulty level, while the integrity of the achievement system is preserved for the core target audience. Those seeking accessibility will have to accept the trophy lock. A fair trade.