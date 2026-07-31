Mortal Shell 2 launches open beta before release on August 20th.

The open beta for “Mortal Shell 2” is now playable on PS5 and grants access to the first three hours of the Soulslike sequel.

Cold Symmetry opens the gates to the first hours of gameplay for "Mortal Shell 2." The test phase includes the prologue and the first freely explorable region of the game world. Players take on the role of "Harbinger," assuming the shells of fallen warriors, clearing bonfires, and facing the first mini-bosses as well as the zone boss, Magdalena. Of the eight planned Shells, the Acolyte Tiel is among those available in the beta.

Physical progress will be reset when the final build is created. Weapons, collected currency, husks, and items will be lost at the official launch. Those who complete the beta will only unlock the cosmetic skin "The Flayed Harbinger." However, those who complete the "Marrow Keep" area will be able to skip the prologue at launch.

Those who pre-order also receive up to 72 hours of early access to the full version.

Development status and technical orientation

The beta is based on an unfinished build. Frame drops, collision detection errors, and unpolished animations are intentional. The developers are collecting feedback directly through a dedicated Discord channel.

In contrast to the first film, the second part focuses on a larger area with optional dungeonsThe basic mechanics – absorbing and switching between different shells with their own skill trees – remain the core foundation.

A three-hour hands-on test without full progress carryover is primarily a stress test for the servers and combat system. Anyone wanting to test "Mortal Shell 2" for the sake of game progression will be wasting their time, as equipment and currency will be reset at launch. However, those wanting to know if performance and hit feedback have improved compared to its predecessor will gain clear value from accessing the beta before August 20th.