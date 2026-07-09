Mortal Shell II: Release Date & Open-World Details Revealed

Mortal Shell II will be released on August 20, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. Publisher Playstack and developer Cold Symmetry have officially confirmed the release date and opened pre-orders.

Eight shells and no stamina bar

Mortal Shell II throws caution to the winds of one of the most fundamental Soulslike rules: the combat system completely forgoes a stamina bar. This means you can attack, dodge, and break enemy postures without any artificial pause. That sounds like a tremendous pace. The developers promise agile yet grounded gameplay. Hopefully, this doesn't compromise the characteristically impactful hit feedback of its predecessor, which was its greatest strength.

The titular Shells, of course, return, this time with a total of eight playable warriors. You find their lifeless bodies scattered throughout the world, inhabit them, and utilize their unique movesets. The game world itself is a new approach. Instead of linear, corridor-like areas, there's now a cohesive, compact open world with over 60 dungeons. Compact is the key word here. The developers emphasize their commitment to respecting players' time. No artificially stretched-out open-world wasteland. A damn good promise indeed.

Editions and pre-order bonuses

Those who pre-order now will pay just under 50 euros for the standard version. For ten euros more, there's the "Devout Edition" with three days of early access and an Obsidian skin set for all eight cases. PS5 players will also receive a physical "Revered Edition" including a SteelBook and artbook.

Playing three days earlier for extra money is a trend nobody needs. It's annoying. If you can do without it, it's better to wait for the first tests.

On paper, Mortal Shell II does a lot of things right. The removal of the stamina bar and the focus on a compact open world show that Cold Symmetry is implementing its own ideas instead of simply copying FromSoftware. The predecessor was a real hidden gem with its own quirks. If the sequel refines the controls and makes the 60 dungeons varied, we can expect a true highlight in August. Skepticism remains, however, regarding the balancing without a stamina bar. It needs to be perfectly calibrated.

What do you think about the removal of the stamina bar in a Soulslike game – does it take away the tactical depth or is it the necessary breath of fresh air for the genre?