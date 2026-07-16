Moss: The Forgotten Relic – Rebranding without VR starts today

The VR action-adventure "Moss: The Forgotten Relic" from developers Polyarc and Blackbird Interactive leaves virtual reality and is released today for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. The bundle combines Moss: Book 1, including the Twilight Garden DLC, and Moss: Book 2 into a single adventure that doesn't require a headset.

The new gameplay presentation in the trailer shows how well the interaction between the little mouse Quill and the player as reader works on traditional screens.

The focus is clearly on the new controls. You control Quill and simultaneously interact with the environment using the analog stick to solve puzzles. The developers had to adapt the entire level design and camera perspectives to accommodate this.