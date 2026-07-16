Video

Moss: The Forgotten Relic – Rebranding without VR starts today

Moss: The Forgotten Relic is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox & Switch. Watch the launch trailer to see how this beautiful VR duo works without a headset.

By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:

The VR action-adventure "Moss: The Forgotten Relic" from developers Polyarc and Blackbird Interactive leaves virtual reality and is released today for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. The bundle combines Moss: Book 1, including the Twilight Garden DLC, and Moss: Book 2 into a single adventure that doesn't require a headset.

The new gameplay presentation in the trailer shows how well the interaction between the little mouse Quill and the player as reader works on traditional screens.

The focus is clearly on the new controls. You control Quill and simultaneously interact with the environment using the analog stick to solve puzzles. The developers had to adapt the entire level design and camera perspectives to accommodate this.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
Follow:
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to offer an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the industry.
Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
GTA VI Preorder 300 600

You Might Also Like