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Motive Studios' Iron Man lives: Unfinished gameplay footage leaked online

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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A new leak for EA's Marvel's Iron Man reveals the first gameplay, flight mechanics, and customization options. All the details on the unfinished trailer footage!

Iron Man | EA

An internal trailer for EA Motive's Marvel's Iron Man has surfaced. The over two-minute video shows early work-in-progress footage including flight and combat gameplay, armor customization, and story teasers. After years of radio silence, it's confirmed: the project is not dead.

Many had already written off the project after the cancellation of other EA Marvel titles. The leaked material proves otherwise. It's important to note: this is not the recently surfaced footage of the Avalanche game, which was canceled years ago. Here we see the current development of EA Motive with a test build from August 2026.

Gameplay, Customization and Story Hints

The leak provides direct insights into the gameplay. Iron Man zips smoothly through urban environments and utilizes a dynamic combat system both in the air and on the ground. The seamless transition between aerial maneuvers and melee combat is particularly striking. Tony slides across the ground, maintaining his momentum and delivering precise blows.

Besides the SHIELD Helicarrier and scenes in Japan, various armor variants can be seen in the trailer. The weapon slot customization is strongly reminiscent of the armor system from the comics. Story-wise, unfinished assets hint at appearances by Pepper Potts, Rhodey, Obadiah Stane, Justin Hammer, as well as Crimson Dynamo and Madame Masque.

Spider-Man vibes beat Wolverine

Insomniac's Spider-Man showed what it should feel like to be a hero traversing an open world. Motive captures that exact feeling. While Insomniac's Wolverine focuses on heavy, grounded splatter action, Iron Man brings back vertical freedom. Flying and seamlessly switching to ground combat offer significantly more gameplay variety than the mindless hack-and-slash in confined spaces. For fans of Spider-Man 2, this is the real beacon of hope.

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