MotorSlice: Release on May 5th brings chainsaw parkour to all platforms

Top Hat Studios and Regular Studio are releasing the viral hit "MotorSlice" on May 5, 2026, for PC, PS5, and Xbox. The game combines minimalist aesthetics with extremely challenging boss battles against gigantic machines.

Players take on the role of "Slicer" P, who fights her way through a brutalist megastructure to dismantle mechanical giants. Brutalism meets Mirror's Edge.

Precision or death: The gameplay promise

The new trailer confirms what the over 150.000 wishlist placements on Steam already suggested:MotorSlice“It relies on an extremely high pace. The core mechanics are based on a “whoever makes the first mistake loses” philosophy. This means for us players that we Master movement sequences perfectly we have to, while we run up massive machines to work on them with the chainsaw.

The combination of the following is particularly exciting:

Fluid Parkour: Wall walks and slides form the basis for exploring the "liminal spaces".

Wall walks and slides form the basis for exploring the "liminal spaces". Physical puzzles: Despite the action, the game also seems to incorporate periods of calm through physics-based objects.

Despite the action, the game also seems to incorporate periods of calm through physics-based objects. Audiovisual contrast: The mix of low-poly visuals and a jungle/DnB soundtrack by Pizza Hotline gives the title a very distinctive identity.

Slice-of-life meets brutalism

What sets "MotorSlice" apart from pure skill-based platformers is its narrative approach. Between the intense battles, there are quiet moments where protagonist P, voiced by Kira Buckland, reflects on her daily life within the megastructure. This contrast between the extreme violence against machines and the thoughtful scenes of everyday life could give the game the necessary depth that many of its genre counterparts lack.

Top Hat Studios has a knack for making niche titles with strong visual styles a success. The fact that "MotorSlice" is launching directly for all current consoles demonstrates their confidence in the mechanics. The challenge will be to keep the controls precise enough that the "one mistake and you die" rule is motivating rather than frustrating.

The hype is justified by the viral clips of the last few months, not artificially inflated. If the hit feedback and parkour precision live up to the trailer's promise, we can expect a truly mechanical masterpiece in May. It's not a mass-market title, but a must-play for fans of Ghostrunner or Solar Ash.

How important is a story layer to you in such hardcore platformers – does the contrast help you to catch your breath or do you prefer non-stop action?