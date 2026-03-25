MOUSE: PI For Hire – Story updates and a great Collector's Edition confirmed

Fumi Games is planning for the long term: The 1930s title “MOUSE: PI For Hire” will receive a story expansion and a jam-packed physical “Mouseburg Edition” after its release.

"MOUSE: PI For HireThe game will officially receive its first DLC and will be released in July as a comprehensive boxed version for collectors. While the digital release is just around the corner on April 16th, the developers at Fumi Games are already revealing their roadmap for the period after launch.

Those opting for the digital release in April will have the choice between the standard version for just under €30 and the Digital Deluxe Edition for around €40. The crucial point here: the Deluxe version already includes the first story DLC, which is scheduled for release at a later date.

Fumi Games' early announcement of an expansion demonstrates their confidence in the game world. With a playtime of 12 to 20 hours for the main game, the Noir universe seems to offer enough substance for more than just a quick playthrough.

The Mouseburg Edition: A Feast for Nostalgics

Fans of physical goodies will be excited on July 10th, when the physical versions are released. The "Mouseburg Edition" is particularly noteworthy.

7-inch vinyl: With four tracks (including Caravan Palace).

With four tracks (including Caravan Palace). 33 baseball trading cards: Fitting the quirky comic style of the 30s.

Fitting the quirky comic style of the 30s. Map & Pistol Blueprint: The map of Mouseburg also serves as a technical diagram of the in-game weapons.

The map of Mouseburg also serves as a technical diagram of the in-game weapons. Additional content: Stickers, postcards, and the digital comic book.

The fact that the Switch 2 version is priced somewhat higher at up to €60 than the PS5 or PC versions is a drawback, but bearable given the physical extras and the cartridge for collectors.

The Mouseburg Edition of MOUSE: PI For Hire: A true collector's item in the style of the 1930s with vinyl, trading cards and map

More than just a graphic gimmick?

The announcement underscores that MOUSE doesn't intend to remain a short-lived indie hype. The inclusion of Caravan Palace for the soundtrack fits perfectly with the high-speed, Cuphead-style gameplay. The decision to include a story expansion directly in the Deluxe Edition is a clear signal for a classic single-player model without a microtransaction quagmire.

MOUSE's style has been captivating since the first teaser. The announcement of the physical editions and the DLC proves that the project possesses the necessary professionalism to transcend its purely visual wow factor. It remains to be seen whether the gunplay will sustain the gameplay for over 20 hours, but the overall package feels extremely polished.

Which goodie from the Mouseburg Edition is the deciding factor for you – the vinyl or the classic trading cards?