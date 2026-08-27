MOZA at Gamescom 2026: From Mercedes prototypes to motorcycle handlebars

MOZA Racing is expanding its hardware ecosystem in Cologne with new licensed steering wheels from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Ford, as well as a novel MotoGP steering system. While the haptic PHF pedal kit is available now for €45, concrete prices and release dates are still pending for most of the wheel showcases.

MOZA is using Gamescom 2026 not for mere product maintenance, but for the aggressive expansion of its portfolio. The focus is on two Mercedes-Benz wheel concepts: The Vision ONE ELEVEN study integrates four 1,04-inch displays into rotary knobs and a central 2,85-inch display. The second Mercedes variant features a classic, competition-oriented GT design. Both models are currently prototypes. MOZA has not yet released information on compatibility or pricing.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Steering Wheel returns in a revised version after its initial unveiling in 2025. MOZA manufactures the wheel based on original Porsche CAD data and incorporates a removable display and a functional horn button. Rumors of a market launch in the first quarter of 2027 remain unconfirmed. The Ford Mustang GTD Wheel, also shown, uses the basic architecture of the CS Pro, but adapts the controls and branding of the original.

In addition, MOZA is working on a official steering wheel for Gran Turismo, about which there was no news at gamescom.

Motorcycle simulation hardware and pedal haptics

With the official MotoGP handlebar, MOZA is venturing into the world of motorcycle simulation. The 620 mm wide system features a magnesium-plastic housing, an aluminum quick-release mechanism, and transmits signals via a slip ring. It includes 10 short-travel buttons, two 5-way switches, and six RGB LEDs. The system is powered by existing MOZA wheelbases; third-party manufacturers are not supported. Technical details regarding a dedicated force feedback mechanism for motorcycles are currently unavailable. Confirmed games include "MotoGP 26," "GP Bikes," "Assetto Corsa," and "BeamNG.drive."

The PHF Pedal Haptic Feedback Kit is now available for €45 (expansion modules for €23). The actuators operate in a frequency range of 0 to 100 Hz and transmit telemetry data such as ABS interventions, traction control, or wheelspin to the pedals. The system generates vibrations but, unlike active systems such as the mBooster series, does not change resistance or pedal travel.

The ecosystem of AI and motion

In addition to the hardware, MOZA is demonstrating the Racing Lab AI Coach. The software analyzes telemetry signals and uses the motor control of compatible wheelbases to physically demonstrate correct steering inputs at the wheel. The manufacturer is also showcasing the HMA150 motion system, priced at €3.199. This system translates graphics content into control commands for the motion platform using AI motion analysis – provided the PC is equipped with at least an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060.

MOZA showcases a diverse range of products but leaves buyers uncertain about its core offerings. The PHF pedal kit, priced at €45, provides an affordable entry into noticeable telemetry. However, the prominent licensed steering wheels from Porsche, Ford, and Mercedes lack certainty: without platform confirmations for PS5 or Xbox and without final pricing, these products remain mere trade show promises for now.