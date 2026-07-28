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MOZA Racing becomes a partner of the Gran Turismo World Series: Official GT steering wheel in development

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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MOZA Racing becomes an official partner of the Gran Turismo World Series and, together with Polyphony Digital, develops a new direct-drive steering wheel for GT7 and Gran Turismo 8.

Moza X Gran Turismo

MOZA Racing will be an official peripheral partner of the Gran Turismo World Series from July 28, 2026, and is developing a native wheelbase and steering wheel for “Gran Turismo 7” and the upcoming “GT8” together with Polyphony Digital.

Direct Drive for PlayStation

Polyphony Digital is opening up the Gran Turismo ecosystem, previously dominated by Fanatec and Logitech, to the next heavyweight in the sim racing market. MOZA Racing, founded in 2012 by automotive engineers, is bringing its direct-drive technology with flat-wire motors, active pedal systems, and telemetry algorithms to the PlayStation 5 for the first time natively.

Until now, GT7 players had to rely on third-party adapters or forgo MOZA's own PS5 compatibility. That's changing. The collaboration includes not only branding at the Gran Turismo World Series live events starting in August 2026, but also the targeted co-development of specific GT7 hardware.

Series creator Kazunori Yamauchi begrundet The choice involves the precision control of electric motors, which MOZA has already demonstrated in camera gimbals. The technological approach is identical: it's about latency-free power transmission and the avoidance of bumping and jerking in the force feedback.

Console monopoly breaks

For years, Fanatec held a near-monopoly on high-end direct-drive wheels with official Gran Turismo branding (such as the Gran Turismo DD Pro). MOZA's market entry is forcing the competition to adjust their price-performance ratios.

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This results in a clear advantage for sim racers on consoles:

  • Real competitive pressure: MOZA brings established PC technology such as high-resolution 21-bit encoders and active pedals to the console sector.
  • No pass-through botches: Native integration into GT7 guarantees direct telemetry signals without translation overhead or force feedback cut-off.
  • Ecosystem scaling: MOZA's modular system allows for the easy exchange of steering wheel rims, pedals and shifters within an assembly.

One drawback remains: Neither MOZA nor Polyphony Digital have provided concrete specifications, torque values ​​(Nm), or release dates for the new hardware. The hardware is currently under development.

Polyphony Digital's move is strategically necessary. The monopolization of peripherals has hampered the sim racing market on PlayStation for years. If MOZA transfers its aggressive pricing and familiar PC build quality directly to the PS5, the established competition will come under immense pressure. The winner is already clear: the player.

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n4rcotic
28. July 2026 22: 59

Now that's what I call good news! It's great to see some movement in the console sim market! Fanatec was already struggling before the disgusting Corsair takeover (or perhaps they were deliberately driven there, who knows 😉), and customer support was nonexistent. I was only able to repair my Podium DD1 base thanks to the community. Corsair, and therefore Fanatec, refused to help 🖕🏻. They'll never see another cent from me! With MOZA, a capable successor is coming into play, one that has what it takes to finally dethrone Fanatec. I'm really excited about the hardware. 🤩

Last edited 3 hours ago by n4rcotic
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