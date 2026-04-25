Multiplayer on the PS6: Stop dreaming, the paywall remains

Anyone hoping that Sony would finally break down the unpopular multiplayer paywall with the PS6 is getting a stark reality check thanks to the latest Xbox leaks. Microsoft's planned strategy for "Game Pass Starter" makes one thing unmistakably clear: online gaming is no longer a standard feature, but a premium-priced pawn of the corporations.

The news hit like a bombshell: Microsoft is planning an “Xbox Game Pass Starter” tier. This new entry-level plan reportedly includes a library of games but explicitly excludes online multiplayer. What looks like a fair deal for single-player fans is, in reality, a total killjoy. It’s the final nail in the coffin for free multiplayer on next-gen consoles. Paid walls are here to stay.

The multiplayer paywall remains

Let’s not kid ourselves: Sony is watching Redmond very closely. The PlayStation division is raking in the profits. PlayStation Plus subscriptions bring in billions every year. Why would Sony ditch that revenue on the PS6 when its biggest competitor is doubling down on its paywall model? Microsoft is securing the bottom line. Sony won't blink.

No gifts: No one willingly leaves billions on the table when the competition keeps network access prices stable or – as just leaked – even more deeply embedded in the subscription system.

No one willingly leaves billions on the table when the competition keeps network access prices stable or – as just leaked – even more deeply embedded in the subscription system. Refinancing of the hardware: Given rising production costs, multiplayer access is becoming a necessary form of cross-subsidization.

Given rising production costs, multiplayer access is becoming a necessary form of cross-subsidization. Habituation effect: We gamers have begrudgingly grown accustomed to the "toll" since the PS4 era. From the company's perspective, there's no reason to change this "learned behavior".

Microsoft provides Sony with the perfect opportunity.

The leaked "Starter" plan is a masterstroke in terms of profit maximization. It cements online multiplayer as the most valuable asset within an ecosystem. When Microsoft even removes access to multiplayer from entry-level subscriptions, it signals to the entire industry: "Multiplayer is our leverage."

For the PS6, this means: Don't expect a revolution, but rather an evolution of costs. Sony will be damned if they needlessly abandon one of the most stable revenue streams in the company's history. The days when online gaming was considered a fundamental hardware feature are long gone, ever since the PS3 era. The dream hasn't just burst; it's been expertly dismantled by the marketing departments.

Total loss for the free hope

We have to face reality. Console gaming is moving further and further away from the "buy once, play everywhere" principle. The fragmentation into Starter, Essential, and Ultimate tiers serves only one purpose: to drive up the average revenue per user. Multiplayer is the ultimate lure. Those who don't pay are left out.

This development is a bitter blow for everyone who had hoped for a more customer-friendly PS6 future. Multiplayer access will not only remain a paid feature on the upcoming hardware generation, but will likely be marketed even more aggressively. The "Starter" leaks are already giving us a glimpse of tomorrow's bleak price list.

Note: The views expressed in this article are my personal opinion. They do not necessarily reflect everyone's point of view – and are intended to stimulate discussion.