MXGP 26: First gameplay trailer shows dynamic ruts

Nacon and Artefacts Studio have released the first gameplay trailer for "MXGP 26" and confirmed its release for October 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The official game of the FIM Motocross World Championship will be the first to utilize Unreal Engine 5.

Technical change brings track dynamics

The switch to Unreal Engine 5 forms the technical foundation for the most important gameplay feature: "Dynamic Deformation." The track surface changes in real time due to the tire wear of the motorcycles. Lap after lap, deep ruts are carved into the ground, which remain permanently. Players must constantly adjust their racing line, as the track surface shifts completely during the race.

This isn't just a visual effect. The physics engine directly impacts the handling. Artefacts Studio combines terrain deformation with completely redesigned motorcycle physics and revamped rider animations. From the helmet camera perspective, the virtual body reacts dynamically to jumps, banked turns, and driving through ruts. Ignoring the physics will send you flying.

Details regarding pollution and licenses

The graphics engine utilizes the processing power of the current generation of consoles and PCs for detailed mud textures and mechanical components such as exhaust systems and suspensions. Motorcycles and equipment become progressively dirty. The level of dirtiness depends on the track surface – whether volcanic soil in Bariloche, sand in Sardinia, or hard clay in Loket.

The game covers the official 2026 season, including the MXGP and MX2 classes with riders such as Romain Febvre and Kay de Wolf. The editor also allows customization of motorcycles from Kawasaki, Husqvarna, Yamaha, KTM, and Honda. Accessory manufacturers like Fox Racing and Alpinestars are integrated. In addition to modes such as Grand Prix, Championship, and Time Trial, the game offers an online mode for up to ten players and the free practice area "The Compound."

The switch to Unreal Engine 5 was long overdue for many players. The announced dynamic ground deformation has the potential to significantly improve the series' simulation-like quality, as it forces tactical driving.

Console gamers will have to hope that Artefacts Studio can maintain a stable 60 frames per second for UE5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X – with ten drivers and real-time physics on the track, that's the real challenge. For simulation fans, the title is a must-have starting in October 2026.