After Crimson Desert: Pearl Abyss sends main team to DokeV

Pearl Abyss is reacting to the mega-success of "Crimson Desert" by shifting the core team's focus to the colorful open-world adventure "DokeV." Despite ongoing discussions about AI graphics and story gaps, this new focus is intended to finally end the years-long wait for this "Pokémon-like" game.

The main development team has been officially assigned to the production of “dokev"Set in order to realize the release within the next two to three years. After the turbulent but financially extremely successful launch of "Crimson Desert" on March 19, 2026, the studio wants to use the gained momentum and the performance of its in-house BlackSpace Engine to finally complete the project announced in 2019."

The next big thing in cooking?

At today's annual general meeting in South Korea, CEO Heo Jin-young confirmed that the lion's share of resources is now being invested in "DokeV." "Crimson Desert" reached the milestone of [missing information] in just four days. 3 million units sold geknackt (bald 5 Millionen) – ein massiver Erfolg, der Pearl Abyss den nötigen finanziellen Spielraum verschafft. Dennoch war der Release nicht ohne Makel: Ein Skandal um versehentlich im Spiel verbliebene KI-generierte 2D-Assets zwang das Studio erst vor wenigen Tagen zu einer öffentlichen Entschuldigung.

While “Crimson Desert” continues to be improved through patches – with a particular focus on controls and story feedback – the priority for new content is now the team change.

The switch shows that Pearl Abyss doesn't want to remain a "one-hit wonder". DokeV was developed in parallel for years, but repeatedly had to allocate resources to Crimson Desert, as both games run on the same technical basis (BlackSpace Engine).

For fans of "Crimson Desert," this means: don't expect any huge content expansions or DLCs for the time being. While the game will be polished through patches, the focus is on stabilizing its current state. However, those who have been eagerly awaiting "DokeV" since the Gamescom trailer in 2021 can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The game is no longer a "ghostware" project, but is now taking center stage.

From the gloomy Pywel to the colorful world of the Dokebi

The contrast couldn't be greater. While "Crimson Desert" relied on a dark, mechanically complex open world, "DokeV" promises a vibrant, almost Pixar-like aesthetic with creature collection elements. The challenge for Pearl Abyss will be to translate the engine's technical finesse into a gameplay experience that feels less clunky than the early versions of "Crimson Desert."

DokeV certainly has the potential to shake up the creature collector genre in a lasting way, provided Pearl Abyss has learned the lessons from the Crimson Desert launch.