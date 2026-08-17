Nacon Racing: From the Pits 2026 with TDU, WRC and Revosim in the August stream

Nacon will bundle six racing game projects into its new and own “News From the Pits” edition on August 21, 2026 at 18:00 PM.

In the nearly thirty-minute stream, presenters Alex VII and Sébastien Waxin showcase gameplay premieres, new hardware for the Revosim ecosystem, and plans for the WRC license.

After the launch of the direct drive base RS PURE Nacon is expanding its in-house Revosim ecosystem with new peripherals. Before the end of 2026, further steering wheel rims and accessories are slated for release to close the gap with established manufacturers like Fanatec and Moza. For sim racers, this is a necessary step: an ecosystem's success hinges on the selection of specialized components for GT, Formula, and Rally classes.

Status report for Test Drive Unlimited and WRC

For the troubled "Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown," details regarding Season 7, the accompanying mid-season update, and the implementation of properties are on the agenda. After the technical hiccups at launch, the server infrastructure needs to deliver.

Of particular interest to motorsport fans: Grit Games offers a first glimpse behind the scenes of the new WRC game development. Following the acquisition of the license, the title is being prepared for next year. Meanwhile, Kylotonn caters to the two-wheeled racing crowd with "MXGP 26," featuring full gameplay.

Gameplay for arcades and endurance simulation

With "Endurance Motorsport Series," Nacon brings true pit stop management and multi-class racing to the screen. The focus here is not just on pure driving, but on the strategy of the race engineers. For simpler gameplay, the publisher is also showing the first PC gameplay footage of Gear.Club Unlimited 3.

Nacon simultaneously caters to the entire spectrum from arcade to sim rig. The measure of success isn't the sheer number of trailers shown, but the final performance. TDU Solar Crown needs clean netcode, and Revosim must demonstrate precision in its driver software. Those considering a purchase should wait for independent benchmark results.