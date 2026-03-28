Nacon forced to sell: Spiders studio faces an uncertain future

Following Nacon's bankruptcy filing, Greedfall developer Spiders is up for sale as its parent company struggles to survive. This leaves the French studio losing its financial foundation midway through the release phase of "Greedfall 2".

French publisher Nacon has to pull the plug and is trying to according to reports Nacon Tech is currently selling its subsidiary studio Spiders and its motion-capture studio Nacon Tech. This move comes immediately after the news that Spiders and other Nacon studios, such as Cyanide and Kylotonn, are being sold. placed under receivership were after Nacon itself had already filed for bankruptcy at the end of February 2025.

The house of cards collapses

The reason for the radical sell-off lies in the failed refinancing of the main shareholder, Bigben Interactive. That Spiders is now being hit is not entirely surprising to market observers, but it paints a bleak picture for the studio's ongoing projects.

Greedfall 2 in limbo: The RPG is currently in Early Access, but already struggled with a disappointing launch. A change of ownership mid-development often poses a massive risk to the quality and completion of such a complex role-playing game.

The RPG is currently in Early Access, but already struggled with a disappointing launch. A change of ownership mid-development often poses a massive risk to the quality and completion of such a complex role-playing game. Internal unrest: Reports of strikes at Spiders in 2024 and the cancellation of a secret project called "Dark" indicate that the relationship between the studio and publisher had been strained for some time.

Reports of strikes at Spiders in 2024 and the cancellation of a secret project called "Dark" indicate that the relationship between the studio and publisher had been strained for some time. Nacon Tech as collateral damage: The specialized motion-capture studio is also on display in the shop window – a sign that Nacon urgently needs liquid funds to somehow keep the rest of the business running.

Spiders work cependant bel et bien sur a new preproduction, which pourra être valorisée lors d'une éventuelle revente, mais la sensation en internal est que Nacon a surtout laissé les gens s'occuper pendant que s'organisait le divorce. — Gauthier 'Gautoz' Andres (@gautoz.cool) 2026-03-27T11:56:34.156Z

Why this is critical for players

For us gamers, this primarily means uncertainty. Spiders has made a name for itself with games like Steelrising and the first Greedfall as an "AA studio" that delivers ambitious RPG alternatives to the biggest blockbusters. When a studio of this size is up for sale while its main project (Greedfall 2) is in the middle of its release, cost-cutting measures or, in the worst case, the discontinuation of support are likely.

Nacon is trying to outwardly simulate "business as usual" – for example, through the Announcement of Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish or new trailers for “Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss” – but the reality of insolvency cannot be marketed away.

The situation is critical. While a sale could offer Spiders a way out of the Nacon turmoil, the combination of insolvency, internal strikes, and a weak early access launch for "Greedfall 2" leaves little room for optimism.

Do you believe that a new investor can turn things around at Spiders, or is the situation already too dire for Greedfall 2?