Next Metro game about to be revealed: Leak hints at State of Play premiere

A new leak is fueling rumors about the next Metro project. After an insider correctly predicted the date of a State of Play, they've now followed up with a promise of an announcement next week.

The insider 'AlexandreNGamR, who has gained credibility through his accurate predictions about the Sony event, shared that fans of the post-apocalyptic series will have reason to rejoice next week. Since the State of Play is expected to have a strong focus on third-party titles, the unveiling of a new Metro installment from 4A Games fits perfectly into this timeframe.

Since the Metro publisher Embracer Group recently reported a “long-awaited AAA titleWith the announcement of the current fiscal year, the signs are mounting that "Metro 4" is finally stepping out of the shadows. Seven years have passed since the release of "Metro Exodus" in 2019 – a classic cycle for an ambitious sequel.

Why the game is important now

The Metro series is known for its immersive atmosphere and pioneering technology. A new installment would be the first developed from the ground up for the current generation of consoles and modern PC hardware. Following the success of the semi-open areas in "Metro Exodus," the question is how 4A Games will further develop this formula.

Setting & Story: Author Dmitry Glukhovsky is back on board. Given the political climate and 4A Games' history, an even stronger anti-war message and a dark, reflective plot are expected.

Author Dmitry Glukhovsky is back on board. Given the political climate and 4A Games' history, an even stronger anti-war message and a dark, reflective plot are expected. Gameplay Evolution: Rumors speak of a more dynamic weather system and even larger sandbox levels, without losing the claustrophobic core of the tunnels.

Rumors speak of a more dynamic weather system and even larger sandbox levels, without losing the claustrophobic core of the tunnels. Technique: Metro has often been a pioneer in ray tracing. We can expect the new installment to push the PS5 hardware (and possibly the PS5 Pro) to its limits.

The leaker's credibility is high, but as always, until a trailer is released, it remains speculation. The fact that the announcement is taking place at a PlayStation event makes sense – Sony and Deep Silver have collaborated on marketing deals in the past. A new Metro game would significantly enhance the State of Play presentation and deliver the "heavy hitter" feel that third-party-focused shows often lack.

If the announcement comes next week, this will be one of the biggest shooter releases of 2026 or early 2027. The series has built a loyal fanbase over the years that values ​​quality over quantity. A CGI teaser is likely, but actual gameplay footage would be the icing on the cake.

For the next metro, would you like to see a return to the narrow Moscow tunnels, or should the journey continue through the wider world?