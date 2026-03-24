Another PlayStation Studio closed: Sony's spring cleaning continues.

Sony is shutting down Dark Outlaw Games after just one year. The company is streamlining its finances at the end of the fiscal year, sacrificing Jason Blundell's new project in the process. This is the second studio to close within a few weeks, following Bluepoint Games.

The end of the incubation phase

Sony Interactive Entertainment is dissolving Dark Outlaw Games with immediate effect. The studio, founded in 2025 and led by "Call of Duty Zombies" veteran Jason Blundell, was in the early concept stages of an unannounced title. Following the From Deviation Games In 2024, this is already the second time that a collaboration between Sony and Blundell has failed prematurely.

According to reports, around 50 employees will lose their jobs. current reports According to industry insider Jason Schreier, the staff of Dark Outlaw Games are facing job losses. The cuts not only affect the Dark Outlaw Games workforce but also have a profound impact on Sony's mobile division. PlayStation is drastically scaling back its ambitions in the smartphone sector and will focus in the future solely on already announced titles such as "MLB: The Show Mobile" and collaborations with NCSOFT.

The Bluepoint Games case

The massive staff reduction at Dark Outlaw Games comes immediately after the demise of Bluepoint Games. The studio, which made a name for itself with technically brilliant remakes of "Demon's Souls" and "Shadow of the Colossus," was shut down just a few weeks ago, a move that was met with widespread incomprehension among gamers.

Hermen Hulst justifies the massive layoffs to the workforce by citing a difficult market environment and rising development costs. The timing is no coincidence. Ahead of the upcoming quarterly and annual financial statements, unprofitable experiments are being systematically discontinued. Following the closure of Bluepoint Games last month, Sony is continuing its consolidation efforts. The company is adjusting its figures for shareholders. Anyone without a billion-dollar franchise is considered expendable. This applies to Dark Outlaw Games.

Sometimes, "Zombies" simply isn't a viable business model if the numbers at the end of the fiscal year aren't impressive.