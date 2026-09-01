Naughty Dog ends motion capture for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Naughty Dog has officially completed the main motion capture recordings for “Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet”, thus reaching another milestone.

The studio confirmed the milestone via social media with a set photo of lead actress Tati Gabrielle in a motion capture suit. There had been radio silence surrounding the sci-fi project since its announcement at the end of 2024.

What the Mocap wrap really means

The completion of performance capture marks the transition from pre-production to final development. Animations, gameplay systems, lighting, and testing will now consume most of the time. Looking at Naughty Dog's previous timelines, there has usually been over a year between the end of motion capture and the game's release. A release in late summer or autumn 2027 is therefore realistic.

"See you, space cowboy…"

That is a wrap on the very ambitious Intergalactic cinematic shoot! This cast killed it! Cannot wait to show you their incredible work when the time is right! pic.twitter.com/WgqgcHGm8K - Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) August 31, 2026

Sony is hosting a new event on Thursday, September 3, 2026. State of PlayWhether we'll actually see "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet" in action there is another matter. Sony is known for only ramping up its marketing efforts once the release window is rock solid. Since "God of War Laufey" is already slated for February 2027, PlayStation is unlikely to overload the spotlight with two of its own heavyweight titles simultaneously.

Naughty Dog delivers reliably in terms of technology and narrative, but the motion capture photo shown reveals nothing about the actual gameplay. The completion of the motion capture phase ensures the game's progress. However, a solid gameplay trailer with a firm release date is still missing.