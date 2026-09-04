Naughty Dog confirms work on new "The Last of Us" projects

Naughty Dog is by no means ending work on "The Last of Us" franchise and is currently developing several new projects. Co-President Neil Druckmann confirmed these plans despite the current main focus on the sci-fi game "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet".

Unclear focus outside of the HBO series

Neil Druckmann stated in an interview with the Washington Post It's clear that Naughty Dog will retain control of the franchise, even though the studio isn't creatively involved in the third season of the HBO adaptation. He remained silent on the specific content of the new internal projects.

"There are a few projects in the works that I'm very excited to talk about when the time is right."

A true "The Last of Us Part 3" remains a possibility, but it's unconfirmed. The franchise's history illustrates the problem. Comic book spin-offs, plays, and theme park attractions have all previously fallen under this umbrella term.

Resource commitment through Intergalactic

The tight timeline is noticeably limiting Naughty Dog's resources. The studio is primarily focusing its resources on "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophecy," which, according to current industry reports, is slated for a 2027 release on the PlayStation 5.

The fact that the sci-fi epic was once again absent from the most recent State of Play – despite rumors suggesting an appearance as the show closer – underlines the studio's long development cycle since the release of "The Last of Us Part 2" in 2020.

A full-fledged console game set in The Last of Us universe is therefore a long way off. The hardware capabilities of the current console generation are tied up with the sci-fi project. Parallel development on a AAA scale is unlikely.

Naughty Dog's focus is on a completely new IP until at least 2027. A gameplay sequel to the Mushroom Apocalypse seems unlikely before the end of the current PS5 lifecycle.